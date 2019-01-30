The woman, a model and actress, claims she was assaulted by Sergey Kovalev in Big Bear.

With cries of “fake news” ringing in my ears like the worst case of tinnitus known to man, I regret having to report that former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev is facing four years in prison for beating up a woman and her dog, both of whom appear to have rejected his advances.

The woman, a model and actress named Jamie Frontz, claims she was sexually assaulted by Kovalev and “has filed a lawsuit against the Russian,” according to TMZ Sports, “claiming the 35-year-old also brutalized her dog.”

In court documents obtained by TMZ the alleged victim “claims she met Sergey at the grand opening of a boxing gym in Big Bear, CA back in June.” She said “Sergey and a friend followed her home from the party and Kovalev aggressively tried to have sex with her.

“At one point, Kovalev pinned Jamie to the couch, leaning over her with his hands on either side of her shoulders, such that she could not move away.”

Some seem to believe that women are good for nothing, mere playthings to satisfy men’s lust.

Their mothers must been real harridans.

Annie, the woman’s dog, “sensed the danger and tried to intervene—but Kovalev shoved the dog away and then kicked it in the chest.”

Instead of protecting herself, however futile it might have been, she went to protect her dog, at which point “Kovalev…punched her with full force directly in the face one time with a closed fist.”

Sergey allegedly fled the scene after the assault, at which point the woman called the cops, who arrested the former champion and charged him with felony assault, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The following morning, the woman “claims she saw Kovalev crawl out of the bushes near her cabin, and he yelled her name—so, she called 911 and later got a restraining order against him.”

With a rematch against Eleider Alvarez, to whom Kovalev lost by knockout in August, scheduled to take place this Saturday, it’s good to know that Krusher is taking the bout seriously.

Ms. Frontz took to social media in an attempt to expose Kovalev’s lies.

“I hear that he is denying on his social media that he punched me in the face,” she wrote. “I’m curious as to how he explains the fact that I suddenly wound up with a shattered nose, an open head wound, a concussion and two spinal injuries when he was standing 3 feet away from me in the living room of my own cabin (infuriated because I wouldn’t have sex with him, so much so that he had just viciously kicked my dog Annie).

“And there’s an eyewitness who saw the whole thing. Nice try, Krusher. Fortunately, he’s facing felony assault charges and I’m also suing him for $8 million, so one way or the other I suspect the truth will come out. Sadly, I know all [too] well what [it’s] like to get punched in the face by Kovalev, only when he hit me he wasn’t wearing gloves.”

There’s a possibility, perhaps even a likelihood that Kovalev’s alleged actions will garner him more fans, for confirming the worst possible stereotype of boxing and boxers, for having the cojones to express the hostility toward women that so many men seem to feel.

But don’t count me among them.