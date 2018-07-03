If Manny defeats Matthysse, an elite but beatable fighter, to win the title, all bets are off.

“There are still some individuals who wanted to sabotage the fight. May God enlighten their minds and soften their hearts…”

On Saturday, July 15, at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, reigning and defending WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse (39-4, 36 KOs), from Trelew, Chubut, Argentina, puts his title on the line against 2:1 favorite Manny Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs), the legendary eight-division champion from General Santos City, Cotabato del Sur, Philippines.

Manny’s training camp was shuttered after several productive weeks. He is ready for Matthysse and itching for a fight. Hopefully Matthysse is ready for Manny.

“After spending the past two-and-a-half months in the camp, running the road, sparring and working the mitts, heavy bag, speed ball, etc.,” said Manny over the weekend, “I believe we’ve covered everything there is to cover to prepare for this coming fight.”

Financial difficulties have hampered the promotion. Without the steady hand of Top Rank leading the charge, it was inevitable.

“MP Promotions had already settled the financial issues,” said Manny according to Boxing Scene. “There are still some individuals who wanted to sabotage the fight. I am saddened, but not affected, by what they are doing. May God enlighten their minds and soften their hearts.”

Time stops for no one and Pacquiao, having lost two of his last four fights, has shown signs of slowing down. But proclaiming the end of his Hall of Fame career is premature, if not wishful thinking, when it comes to Matthysse’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya.

“For me,” De La Hoya told ESPN Deportes, “every legend has its end and I think that this fight with Matthysse may be the end of Pacquiao.”

But if he defeats Matthysse, an elite but beatable fighter, to win the title, all bets are off.