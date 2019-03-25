A Vegas Sports Daily reporter, Jenny Sushe, was conducting a video interview with Pulev.

On Saturday, March 23, Bulgarian heavyweight Kubrat Pulev (27-1, 14 KOs) stopped Bogdan Dinu (18-2, 14 KOs) in the main event of a Top Rank card televised live on ESPN.

After the bout, a Vegas Sports Daily reporter, Jenny Sushe, was conducting a video interview with Pulev. Following her questions, Pulev grabbed Sushe by the face and forcibly kissed her. All of this is plainly shown in the video.

Vegas Sports Daily issued a statement earlier today about the incident. In the statement, the outlet declares, “What happened to Ms. Sushe was completely blindsiding and unwarranted and we share in her shock, hurt, embarrassment and general outrage.” Vegas Sports Daily also declares they “are working around the clock with Jenny Sushe, and Pulev’s management team to further investigate the matter and determine the appropriate steps/actions following this unfortunate event.”

The full video is embedded below.

