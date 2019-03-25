Kubrat Pulev Assaults Female Reporter on Camera
Vegas Sports Daily declares they “are working around the clock with Jenny Sushe, and Pulev’s management team to further investigate the matter…”
On Saturday, March 23, Bulgarian heavyweight Kubrat Pulev (27-1, 14 KOs) stopped Bogdan Dinu (18-2, 14 KOs) in the main event of a Top Rank card televised live on ESPN.
After the bout, a Vegas Sports Daily reporter, Jenny Sushe, was conducting a video interview with Pulev. Following her questions, Pulev grabbed Sushe by the face and forcibly kissed her. All of this is plainly shown in the video.
Vegas Sports Daily issued a statement earlier today about the incident. In the statement, the outlet declares, “What happened to Ms. Sushe was completely blindsiding and unwarranted and we share in her shock, hurt, embarrassment and general outrage.” Vegas Sports Daily also declares they “are working around the clock with Jenny Sushe, and Pulev’s management team to further investigate the matter and determine the appropriate steps/actions following this unfortunate event.”
The full video is embedded below.
fan 06:24pm, 03/25/2019
No happy ending to this story. box should box only.
Your Name 05:52pm, 03/25/2019
Hmm. With a name like Sushe, I can see how he might get a tad “hungry.”
The Barker 05:05pm, 03/25/2019
@T. Velasquez,
Just to be clear, if this were your mother or sister or wife or daughter, you’d be perfectly fine with some strange sweating and bleeding man doing this to anyone of them, just as long as there’s no tongue action?
Self-control is the hallmark of adulthood and a gentleman. Dude is disgusting. She wasn’t there for that. She has a right to exist any damn way she likes sans being accosted by some walking penis who can’t control himself.
T. Velasquez 04:16pm, 03/25/2019
He kissed her big deal. I didn’t see him tounging her. Here’s a fighter who was jacked up after a win on natural testosterone and has a reporter with her chest practically exposed up close to him saying several times how amazing he was to watch. And in Bulgaria a kiss is common. Just like in Italy lol. He should say “I’m sorry, I was excited about my win and also thought you felt the same way as I did.”
IMO LOL
Mau-Mauing The Flak Catchers 03:30pm, 03/25/2019
Dude was out of line, but look at how the sports reporter was dressed. I even believe I saw a flash of her nipple. The bleeding gorilla was probably egged on by whoever that was making monkey noises in the background. I bet it was a dare and the guy went for it. Never tempt a starving wolf with a lamb. Crime of the Century here? Hardly. Mostly much ado about nuttin’. Sure TMZ will spin this for about a month or two.
E. G. Marshall 03:21pm, 03/25/2019
Yes, it was out of line. But shock, hurt, embarrassment and general outrage? Watch the tape again. That sounds like a lawyer filling in the blanks.
The Barker 02:24pm, 03/25/2019
“Investigate” what? There’s footage! This was gross and clearly belittling to Ms. Sushe.