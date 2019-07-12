He gets hit with massive shots. He just keeps walking forward. It’s like he wasn’t hit at all.

When talking about boxing in the Olympics, especially in recent years, one country stands out…

Professional record: 16-0 (9 KO’s)

Amateur record: 170-10

Nationality: Uzbekistan

Age: 25

Weight class: welterweight

Height: 5ft 9

Reach: ?

Last fight: Keita Obara

A common trend with top prospects is their amateur pedigree, especially if they have been to the Olympics. Many fighters who have competed and even meddled in the Olympics, go on to have a great professional career.

Now, when talking about boxing in the Olympics, especially in recent years, there is one country that stands out. Uzbekistan, yes Uzbekistan.

The 2016 Olympics in Brazil saw Uzbekistan pick up the medals for boxing amongst all the weight classes, including 3 boxers who won a gold.

The most highly touted fighter from this rising nation is Kudratillo Abdukakhorov. Although he didn’t attend the Olympics, his amateur record is impressive with 170 wins and since turning pro he is undefeated.

The fighter known as “The Punisher” is mandatory for IBF Welterweight champion Errol Spence and believe it or not, he can cause the American some serious problems.

Stylistically that fight will be extremely interesting because Spence, in certain aspects, will be looking at his twin. In fact some of Spence’s most noticeable attributes, Abdukakhorov may be better.

As crazy as it might sound, The Punisher is probably one of the only fighters that can say he goes to the body more than Spence.

His work on the inside is actually fantastic, his accuracy is flawless and his punch variety is better than anyone else in the division. In the Obara fight, there wasn’t a variety of punch that Abdukakhorov didn’t throw.

In fact, the punch he probably threw the least was the jab. Which is his biggest problem. He doesn’t throw the jab enough, so at long range his punch output is very low.

Watching him fight you get the impression that he doesn’t want to fight on the outside because he is constantly trying to get up close but, because he doesn’t throw the punches at range he struggles to get inside at times and he misses wildly.

Sometimes he extends his left arm in front of him to find the range but after, he steps in with a wide punch and he often falls short of his opponent.

One thing that definitely needs to improve is cutting off the ring, because his arm length is freakishly short and at range he cannot reach his opponent without getting hit or walking into punches.

Defensively he is an old school European. He tends to rely on the fact that he can take a good punch. But other than that he is wide open. Especially for straight shots because his high guard is so wide; it looks like he is protecting his ears.

But he does have a very good chin, which can be very demoralizing for opponents. In many fights, he gets hit with massive shots and he just keeps walking forward. It’s like he wasn’t hit at all.

Going forward Abdukakhorov can cause Spence problems and maybe even pull off the upset but defensively he is open and Spence can land the straight left hand quite easily.

However, if Spence does try and sit in the pocket and trade with The Punisher, there will only be one winner and a new welterweight champion.

Despite this, it wouldn’t be a bad idea if the Uzbek fighter found a new coach, especially one who can iron out many of his defensive problems.