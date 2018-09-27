Lamon Brewster vs. Luan Krasniqi

By Boxing News on September 27, 2018
Lamon Brewster vs. Luan Krasniqi
Lamon Brewster was 32-2. Krasniqi was 28-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On September 28, 2005 at Color Line Arena in Altona, Hamburg, Germany, WBO heavyweight champion Lamon Brewster, from Indianapolis, Indiana, defended his title against Luan Krasniqi, from Junik, Kosovo. Brewster was 32-2 coming in. Krasniqi was 28-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

UBPboxing 1/1: Luan Krasniqi vs. Lamon Brewster Rds. 1-9 TKO



Fighter's Info

  • Lamon Brewster

  • Luan Krasniqi

Real Name Lamon Tajuan Brewster
Origin Indianapolis, Indiana, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1973.06.05 (45)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W35+L6+D0=41
Height 6 feet 2 inches
Reach 77 inches
Trainer Buddy McGirt

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2010.01.30 Robert Helenius 10-0-0 L(TKO) 8/10
2009.08.29 Gbenga Oluokun 16-1-0 L(UD) 8/8
2009.03.14 Michael Sprott 31-12-0 W(UD) 8/8
2008.08.30 Danny Batchelder 25-5-1 W(KO) 5/12
2007.07.07 Wladimir Klitschko 48-3-0 L(RTD) 6/12
2006.04.01 Siarhei Liakhovich 22-1-0 L(UD) 12/12

