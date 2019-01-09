“I hurt him with a lot of shots before I put him down the first time.” (Stephanie Trapp)

Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, former WBA super welterweight champion Erislandy Lara (26-3-3, 15), the dazzling southpaw from Guantanamo, Cuba, knocked out Canelo’s brother, Ramon Alvarez (28-8-3, 16 KOs), from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, at 2:03 of the second round to capture the vacant WBA super welterweight title a second time.

Despite the Alvarez name, the Alvarez genes, and a slight resemblance to his famous kid brother, no one would ever mistake Canelo and Ramon Alvarez for the brothers Klitschko, Spinks, or Charlo. His starry last name aside, Ramon Alvarez didn’t stand much of a chance against the Cuban master. Alvarez failed to make weight, a blatant admission, by a whopping 4.6 pounds. He looked bloated. He looked unconcerned, less unsure of himself than indifferent, foreshadowing worse to come.

Lara applied pressure at the opening bell. He was too fast, too skilled, too elite for a journeyman like Ramon Alvarez. After peppering the challenger up and down, winning inside and out, Lara brought out the big guns in round two. A flurry of perfectly timed combination punches drove Alvarez partially through the ropes. He was hurt. The referee Mark Nelson ruled it a knockdown.

Lara loves the smell of blood, especially someone else’s, and he went for the kill. Lara drove Alvarez to the ropes a second time. A five-punch combination, three straight lefts, two rights, more lefts—Alvarez was a sitting duck. He had no defense. He had no offense. The ref waved it off.

“Once I had him against the ropes, I knew I had it won and I didn’t want to give him another power punch to hurt him,” said Lara after the bout. “We expected him to be a little more durable. I thought it was a good stoppage. I hurt him with a lot of shots before I put him down the first time. I hit him real flush with one and I would have gone in for the kill. It was a great job by the referee.”

The fight was an end of summer kind of fight, but it planted the seeds of a possible revenge rematch between Lara and Ramon’s kid brother.

“I’ll fight anyone in the division,” Lara said. “I do want to fight the best boxers out there in the division, or go up or down a division to fight Errol Spence Jr. or rematch Canelo Alvarez.”