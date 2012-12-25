Holmes had beaten big bad Earnie Shavers three months earlier in a WBC title eliminator.

Complaining about the current state of the heavyweight division is like beating a dead horse. It may be satisfying on some level, but that old gray mare ain’t what she used to be. Larry Holmes fought Ken Norton at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for the WBC heavyweight title on June 9, 1978. Holmes had beaten big bad Earnie Shavers three months earlier in a title eliminator, and Norton, who was 40-4 going in, looked to give the 27-0 Holmes a run for money. Did he ever…