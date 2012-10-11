On November 10, 1978 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC heavyweight champion Larry Holmes, from Easton, Pennsylvania, defended his newly won title for the first time against Alfredo Evangelista, from Montevideo, Uruguay. Holmes won the title five months earlier over Ken Norton by disputed split decision. In this fight Holmes was 20-0, Evangelista was 23-2-1, and Larry was off and running…

