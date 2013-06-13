Larry Holmes vs. Gerry Cooney

By Boxing News on June 10, 2017
Both fighters were undefeated at the time. Holmes was 36-0. Gerry Cooney was 25-0.

On June 11, 1982 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, longtime WBC heavyweight champion Larry Holmes, from Easton, Pennsylvania by way of Cuthbert, Georgia, defended his title against “Gentleman” Gerry Cooney. Both fighters were undefeated at the time. Holmes was 36-0. Cooney was 25-0. And the fight, which was shamelessly promoted as a black vs. white supremacy thing, was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Larry Holmes vs Gerry Cooney (High Quality)



Comments

  1. didier 07:37am, 06/10/2016

    Saw this fight as a 14year old and i was allowed to stay up to watch it.
    It was broadcasted on the dutch television

  2. The Fight Film Collector 11:31am, 06/16/2013

    Totally agree with you gentleman on this fight.  The media disrespected Holmes and heaped a load of expectations on Cooney’s back.  Holmes did what he had to do and he certainly was at his best that night. To win that one, he had to be.

  3. Michael Hegan 09:13am, 06/16/2013

    Had Holmes not KO’d Cooney…..the ‘judges’ would have given the fight to Cooney.
    Holmes was subjected to a lot of humiliation in this one…..Cooney entered the ring and was introduced last….as if he were the Champion..

    I bet heavily on Holmes….even took another fifty bucks off a drunk sitting next to me…made him give the money to a stranger with my fifty…so somebody else would hold the money…

    Holmes was at his best that night

  4. Eric 03:04pm, 06/13/2013

    Remember this fight like it was yesterday. Has it really been 31 years? Damn.

Fighter's Info

  • Larry Holmes

  • Gerry Cooney

Origin Cuthbert Georgia USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1949.11.03 (68)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W69+L6+D0=75
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 81 inches
Trainer Richie Giachetti

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2002.07.27 Eric Esch 65-2-3 W(UD) 10/10
2000.11.17 Mike Weaver 41-17-1 W(TKO) 6/10
1999.06.18 James Smith 44-16-1 W(TKO) 8/10
1997.07.29 Maurice Harris 9-8-2 W(SD) 10/10
1997.01.24 Brian Nielsen 31-0-0 L(SD) 12/12
1996.06.16 Anthony Willis 15-4-0 W(KO) 8/10

