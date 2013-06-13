On June 11, 1982 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, longtime WBC heavyweight champion Larry Holmes, from Easton, Pennsylvania by way of Cuthbert, Georgia, defended his title against “Gentleman” Gerry Cooney. Both fighters were undefeated at the time. Holmes was 36-0. Cooney was 25-0. And the fight, which was shamelessly promoted as a black vs. white supremacy thing, was scheduled for 15 rounds…

