Larry Holmes vs. Gerry Cooney
By Boxing News on June 10, 2017
Both fighters were undefeated at the time. Holmes was 36-0. Gerry Cooney was 25-0.
On June 11, 1982 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, longtime WBC heavyweight champion Larry Holmes, from Easton, Pennsylvania by way of Cuthbert, Georgia, defended his title against “Gentleman” Gerry Cooney. Both fighters were undefeated at the time. Holmes was 36-0. Cooney was 25-0. And the fight, which was shamelessly promoted as a black vs. white supremacy thing, was scheduled for 15 rounds…
didier 07:37am, 06/10/2016
Saw this fight as a 14year old and i was allowed to stay up to watch it.
It was broadcasted on the dutch television
The Fight Film Collector 11:31am, 06/16/2013
Totally agree with you gentleman on this fight. The media disrespected Holmes and heaped a load of expectations on Cooney’s back. Holmes did what he had to do and he certainly was at his best that night. To win that one, he had to be.
Michael Hegan 09:13am, 06/16/2013
Had Holmes not KO’d Cooney…..the ‘judges’ would have given the fight to Cooney.
Holmes was subjected to a lot of humiliation in this one…..Cooney entered the ring and was introduced last….as if he were the Champion..
I bet heavily on Holmes….even took another fifty bucks off a drunk sitting next to me…made him give the money to a stranger with my fifty…so somebody else would hold the money…
Holmes was at his best that night
Eric 03:04pm, 06/13/2013
Remember this fight like it was yesterday. Has it really been 31 years? Damn.