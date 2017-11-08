Larry Holmes vs. Bonecrusher Smith

On November 9, 1984 at the Riviera Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, IBF heavyweight champion Larry Holmes, from Easton, Pennsylvania by way of Cuthbert, Georgia, defended his title against James “Bonecrusher” Smith, from Magnolia, North Carolina. The Easton Assassin was undefeated at 42-0. Bonecrusher was 14-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

1984-11-09.Larry Holmes- James Smith (14-1-0)



