Larry Holmes vs. Michael Spinks
By Boxing News on September 20, 2018
On September 21, 1985 at the Riviera Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Larry Holmes, aka the Easton Assassin, defended his IBF heavyweight title against light heavyweight champion Michael Spinks. It was the 27-0 Spinks’ first fight at heavyweight. Holmes was 48-0 and on the cusp of tying Rocky Marciano’s longstanding and thought to be untouchable 49-0 record. It was a close fight, perilously close, but the Spinks Jinx must have been working its magic. Ring Magazine crowned Holmes-Spinks 1 Upset of the Year for 1985…
Vic Pugliese 06:46am, 09/21/2017
Larry didn’t endear himself to many with some of his comments, but that aside, he is one of the most underrated heavyweight champions ever. I also thought he lost a squeaker the first fight, but easily avenged the loss in the second. Geez, did Adalaide Byrd work the second fight? :) :) :)
Ed Starker 12:23pm, 09/22/2014
That 1st fight was so close that a draw might have been the right call, but after watching tape with the sound muted, I could see Spinks edging out the champ by 2 rounds and those rounds were really tight. The rematch, OTOH, should have been a unanimous decision for Holmes. I guess he was right when he said; “I got a big mouth!”
Eric 06:39am, 09/21/2014
Hard to believe that this fight took place nearly 30 years ago. Damn.