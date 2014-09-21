On September 21, 1985 at the Riviera Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Larry Holmes, aka the Easton Assassin, defended his IBF heavyweight title against light heavyweight champion Michael Spinks. It was the 27-0 Spinks’ first fight at heavyweight. Holmes was 48-0 and on the cusp of tying Rocky Marciano’s longstanding and thought to be untouchable 49-0 record. It was a close fight, perilously close, but the Spinks Jinx must have been working its magic. Ring Magazine crowned Holmes-Spinks 1 Upset of the Year for 1985…

