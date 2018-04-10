Holmes was 36-0. Trevor Berbick was 18-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On April 11, 1981 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC heavyweight champion Larry Holmes, from Easton, Pennsylvania by way of Cuthbert, Georgia, defended his title against Trevor Berbick, from Port Antonio, Jamaica. Holmes was undefeated at 36-0 coming in. Berbick was 18-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…