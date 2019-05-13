The fight is a dangerous undertaking even against a perpetually recovering Thurman.

He is an icon of the sport, a G.O.A.T. as they say and yet he, for reasons only he and he alone can answer, continues to battle on. We know his storied history which reads like an epic novel the likes of Horatio Alger. To his countrymen he is the very embodiment of their national pride and identity. Something he has handsomely parlayed into a political career and, I suspect, various other ventures.

So, why does he continue to fight? Certainly, he’s made more than enough money in the sport to set his family up for generations. It’s a mystery I won’t bother to delve into, as a fighter’s mind is its own complex world. Besides, we mere mortals can never know what inspires such men (or women) who’ve reached such glorious heights. Their motives may be somewhat universal—money, pride, etc. Yet, that which drives them into the throes of peril appears to be something only they can reckon.

Clearly, Manny Pacquiao is viable at the 147 lb. weight class, arguably the most talented division in all the sport. He’s a titleholder (WBA regular title) and has purported himself well versus his last two opponents, although some might question the opposition in the aftermath: Was Lucas Matthysse washed up? Has Adrien Broner atrophied?

Whatever the reasoning some facts remain: Manny Pacquiao is significantly older than both men (in sport’s years) and battle worn, while Adrien Broner for all his untapped potential is still in his prime and Matthysse, however past his best years he might be still possesses enough granite in his hands to make life very uncomfortable for anyone he contends with. Pacquiao went virtually uncontested in both encounters.

Nevertheless, we find ourselves bracing for the Pac-Man’s next showdown, with WBA lineal champion Keith “One Time” Thurman this July. Call it a WBA unifier if you will (I’m literally rolling my eyes while writing this). It’s a dangerous undertaking even against a perpetually recovering Keith Thurman, a clever boxer-puncher. For Thurman this is a risk against a roving, vicious gnat like Manny Pacquiao who will exploit his defensive vulnerabilities and can potentially lead to a very long and even disappointing evening for the younger Thurman. Clearly, Pacquiao has ambitions that exceed Thurman, assuming he were to pull off the upset against the harder punching Keith Thurman. The fact that the Congressman opted for a fight with Thurman as opposed to Errol Spence is evidence of this. No doubt the money versus Spence would be far more significant, but so would the risk. Thurman, though fraught with dangers all its own, is the lesser of the two risks.

However, a victory versus Thurman will be hugely significant nonetheless and put Pacquiao squarely in the mix of the bustling division. I suspect such an accomplishment might breathe new life into the great Pacquiao and even the division as a whole furthering its appeal to the mainstream boxing fan. However, Father Time never fails and with each endeavor his due season draws closer. In a division ripe with such deep and extraordinary talent, most of whose occupants are in no danger of meeting with Father Time anytime soon, Manny Pacquiao, who is in the midst of a four-fight deal with PBC, is no doubt tempting fate in a very big and perilous way. Win or lose versus Keith Thurman, it would be most ideal for Pacquiao to ride out the remainder of his contract with PBC against non-threatening “farewell” opposition. Being the fighter that he is, I’m sure he may think differently, but there are really no more mountains for him to scale in sport.