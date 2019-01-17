Want a brief synopsis of his alleged legal tangles over the last decade or so? Yes? Good.

It’s easy to whip on Adrien Broner. And the build-up so far to his fight with Manny Pacquiao this weekend has done nothing to change that standpoint. From the usual stuff about knocking Pacquiao out, to bringing up Manny’s Christian faith, Broner has slavered and gibbered his nonsense out into the boxing world where the words have floated around like turds in a swimming pool. But we should listen to those words and try to work out what they all really mean and why they’ve even been given a platform in the first place.

Not every fighter is likeable as a human being, but then, neither are we. And sometimes we all get arrested, repeatedly, for things we haven’t done. We’re all prone to bad behavior, even if we’ve never stepped inside a boxing ring, just as we’re all at the mercy of over-zealous law enforcement. I’m serious. I’ve got no personal experience of being handcuffed by anyone in a uniform, luckily, but Adrien Broner has. Want a brief synopsis of Broner’s alleged legal tangles over the last decade or so? Yes? Good. Here’s part of a 2017 article on Broner by Cameron Knight, for the Cincinnati Enquirer:

“As he was facing robbery charges last year, Cincinnati boxer Adrien Broner took to Twitter to tell his fans he planned to ‘change everything about my lifestyle.’”

When that case was dropped, it seemed Broner would have that chance. But early Thursday, the former world champion was booked into the Kenton County Detention Center. The arrest is the most recent in a string of criminal cases against Broner dating back a decade—none of which have led to a conviction.

Police said he was stopped after crossing into Kentucky in a bullet-riddled, white Chevrolet Suburban. Cincinnati police linked Broner and the vehicle to reports of shots fired around West McMicken Avenue and West McMillan Avenue. Ten 9 mm shell casings were recovered at the scene. There were eight bullet holes in the SUV, police said.

Broner told police someone shot at his vehicle after following him from the G’Moni’s Bar on Queen City Avenue in Westwood. He was not injured

Covington police arrested him Thursday on an open warrant from 2014 on alcohol intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct charges and the SUV was held for investigation. Broner posted a $503 bond Thursday, jail records show. The 27-year-old is scheduled to appear in court April 27.

His first major run-in with law enforcement was in 2007 when he was charged in Hamilton County with aggravated robbery and felonious assault. Police said he used a firearm and a club in the offense. He was acquitted on all charges that October. A separate assault charge was filed against him that year, but it too was dismissed.

The following year, he was arrested again. Cincinnati police said he was caught unlawfully carrying a .32-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver and intimidating a witness in separate incidents. Both cases were dismissed by Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Robert Ruehlman. A domestic violence charge against Broner was also dropped that year.

In 2010, he was arrested on robbery charges. In 2012, he was arrested again on assault charges. Both those cases ended in dismissals.

In 2014, the World Boxing Council temporarily suspended Broner for making racially insensitive remarks during an interview after beating Carlos Molina in Las Vegas.

Then in 2016, he made headlines again in court. He was accused of beating a West Chester man and robbing him of $14,000 during a gambling dispute outside a Madisonville bowling alley.

After the charges came to light, he surrendered to police, but only after a televised fight in Washington D.C. His WBA super lightweight champion title was stripped from him the day before that fight after he failed to make weight by .4 pounds. He fought anyway and won, leaving the title vacated.

The charges stemming from the bowling alley incident also were dismissed, but not before Ruehlman sentenced him to 30 days in jail for showing up to a hearing “three hours late and drunk.”

How’s that for laughs? He comes across as a budget Mayweather. Too dumb to be self-aware, and not quite rich enough, to employ the right kinds of people who are aware on your behalf and who steer you away from places with names like G’Moni’s. Let’s be clear here, Broner hasn’t been convicted of any of the above and, for all we know, he could well be the unluckiest man in American history since General John Sedgwick took up critiquing Confederate sniper accuracy. It’s just that….man…those YouTube videos Broner makes.

His falsetto-voiced hyena hangers-on seem to love his YouTube capers, but what kind of human gets off on shouting in a middle-aged taxi driver’s ear just for kicks? In that particular clip you see Broner grabbing at the dashboard stereo like he’s got Saint Vitus’s dance or a psychotic aversion to silence. The driver’s face, contorted with what looked to me like fear, unsuccessfully jabbers for it all to stop. He seemed like a rat trapped in its own barrel, stuck inside his vehicle with Broner and entourage and their high-pitched banshee screeching. Some people would have crashed their own car on purpose in situations like that. Others may have just curled themselves up in the fetal position and started weeping and gnashing their teeth like cows in line at an illegal abattoir. Broner and his friends must be a hard assault on the senses under any circumstances. Too much faux bonhomie and poor judgement, at maximum decibels, for anyone to deal with.

Still, on his day, Broner is a boxing talent that can’t be ignored in the ring. He’s agile, tough, has a similar defense to Mayweather, and picks his shots with accuracy and purpose. Pacquiao will find him a tough nut to crack. Broner is the archetypal boxer you love to hate; the all too infamous combination of good skills and poor public behavior. He pulls crowds. He wins fights. And he might even win this one despite being the underdog with most reliable bookmakers. What kind of disaster that will turn out to be is anyone’s guess. The important thing is that we have learned our lessons already.