Legendary Fights: Hagler vs. Hearns

By Boxing News on February 16, 2019
Legendary Fights: Hagler vs. Hearns
Everyone expected Hagler-Hearns to be good fight, but no one expected an all-out War.

In honor of Thomas Hearns induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, let’s take a look back at one of his signature bouts. The fight took place on April 15, 1985 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Longtime middleweight champion Marvin Hagler was taking on junior middleweight champion Tommy Hearns. Everyone expected a good fight, but no one expected an all-out War. The first round of Hagler-Hearns is considered the greatest round in boxing history. The fight had it all. It had blood and guts. It had two terrific fighters determined to search and destroy (although little time was spent searching). The Ring called the bout the most electrifying eight minutes ever and Hagler-Hearns won Fight of the Year honors for 1985, despite lasting only three rounds…

Legendary Fights"Hagler -vs- Hearns"



Fighter's Info

  • Thomas Hearns

  • Marvin Hagler

Origin Memphis Tennessee USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1958.10.18 (61)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W61+L5+D1=67
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 78 inches

