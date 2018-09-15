Lemieux’s blistering power led to a dynamic first round kayo. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, David Lemieux(40-4, 34 KOs), the hard-hitting former middleweight champion from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, starched Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (28-3, 20 KOs), the mustachioed wildman from Cork, Ireland, with a one-punch knockout at 2:44 of the opening round.

Fighting out of the red corner in black trunks, Lemieux was landing heavy leather at the opening bell and rocked his opponent several times before a left hook ended it.

Sullivan, fighting out of the blue corner in white trunks with blue trim, had never been knocked out before. He had never even been dropped. But there’s a first time for everything, as “Spike” unfortunately found out.

According to CompuBox, Lemieux landed 22 of 79 total punches (27.8%) to 8 of 25 (32%) for O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan landed one more jab than Lemieux, they threw 7 jabs between them, but blistering power made all the difference and led to the first round knockout. Lemieux landed 19 of 46 power punches (41.3%) to a paltry 4 of 10 (40%) for the Irishman.