The Battle of Britain was fought on Oct. 1, 1993, at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales. Lennox Lewis was 23-0 going in and had won the WBC heavyweight title from Tony Tucker just five months earlier. Frank Bruno was 36-3 at the time. His only losses were to Bonecrusher Smith in 1984, Tim Witherspoon in 1986, and Mike Tyson in 1989. Bruno was big, strong and resilient, but with a somewhat questionable chin, and the pre-dread Lennox put that chin to the test…

