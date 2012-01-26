Lennox Lewis vs. Frank Bruno
By Boxing News on June 18, 2019
Lennox Lewis won the WBC heavyweight title from Tony Tucker just five months earlier.
The Battle of Britain was fought on Oct. 1, 1993, at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales. Lennox Lewis was 23-0 going in and had won the WBC heavyweight title from Tony Tucker just five months earlier. Frank Bruno was 36-3 at the time. His only losses were to Bonecrusher Smith in 1984, Tim Witherspoon in 1986, and Mike Tyson in 1989. Bruno was big, strong and resilient, but with a somewhat questionable chin, and the pre-dread Lennox put that chin to the test…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
Big T 05:24am, 02/12/2012
Said it then and will say it again. Felt it was one of the Best fights I seen Frank do. You could see him tire, but still kept fighting. Just couldn’t fig on how when he had Lewis in the corner, Frank was throwing slow punches with his CHIN wide open. The one thing with Frank is when he gets hurt it was almost all but over. This was a great win for Lewis and gave him great Conf. after this fight. Loved it.
raxman 02:38pm, 01/26/2012
its interesting here the height of lewis being less than what was later said to be. i love a good brit vs brit fight. back in the day some of the best fights you’ll ever see were for the lonsdale belt. the alphabets with all their stupid world and district titles have destroyed the profile of the belt (as it has with the oz national titles - the 67 oz batamweight title fight lionel rose vs rocky gattelari stopped the nation i am told). fortunately it is the fighters themselves that will dictate the profile of titles by fighting for them - like the davis cup in tennis - as the quality players in the late 90’s refused to play it was headed to irrelevancy but once the nadals etc threw their hats back in the ring the quality of davis cups profile increased. i know this is for a world title - digressed a little.