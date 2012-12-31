Lennox lost his crown seven months earlier and was determined to avenge that defeat.

We often appreciate fighters more when they’re gone than when they were active. Such is the case with Lennox Lewis. He could punch, but was derided as being robotic, especially when compared to the chaotic reign of Iron Mike Tyson. But when Lennox needed to step it up, he stepped it up, and there’s no better example than his Nov. 7, 2001 rematch with Hasim Rahman at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Lennox the Lion relinquished his crown to The Rock seven months earlier and was determined to avenge that defeat. And, man, did he ever…