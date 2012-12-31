Lennox Lewis vs. Hasim Rahman II
By Boxing News on June 24, 2019
Lennox lost his crown seven months earlier and was determined to avenge that defeat.
We often appreciate fighters more when they’re gone than when they were active. Such is the case with Lennox Lewis. He could punch, but was derided as being robotic, especially when compared to the chaotic reign of Iron Mike Tyson. But when Lennox needed to step it up, he stepped it up, and there’s no better example than his Nov. 7, 2001 rematch with Hasim Rahman at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Lennox the Lion relinquished his crown to The Rock seven months earlier and was determined to avenge that defeat. And, man, did he ever…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
Eric 02:43pm, 12/31/2012
The way Lewis was kayoed by Rahman and McCall will certainly hurt him when being evaluated as an all-time heavyweight great. Even his struggles against the much smaller blown up cruiserweight Holyfield and his lackluster performance against Vitali in his last fight. Even his performance against a totally shot Mike Tyson was far from impressive. The 6’5” Lewis towered over Tyson spent most of the fight grabbing, leaning, wrestling, ala Bonecrusher Smith and pot shotting the stationary Tyson when the mood struck him. The Tyson that Lewis faced was certainly nowhere near the wrecking machine that Tyson resembled in the mid to late Eighties. Lewis maybe ranks somewhere in the 10-12 slot and no way does he crack the top 5 or 6.