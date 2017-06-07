The highest grossest heavyweight championship in history resembled an execution.

Passing the torch is a formality not limited to boxing. The young supplant the old, the new replaces the worn, and the world turns. On June 8, 2002 at The Pyramid in Memphis, Tennessee, WBC/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, from London, England, defended his titles against former WBC/WBA/IBF heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, from Brooklyn, New York. It had been over a decade since Tyson had his head handed to him by Buster Douglas in Tokyo, and his back-to-back losses to Evander Holyfield in 1996 and 1997 pretty much signaled the end of an era. But Mike kept fighting. For the most part he kept winning. Lennox’s career was coming to an end, only the fight with Vitali Klitschko was to come. But Mike’s career was all but over. Lewis was 39-2-1 coming in. Tyson was 49-3. The fight, the highest grossest heavyweight championship in history, resembled an execution and was scheduled for 12 rounds…