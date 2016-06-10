Lennox Lewis vs. Tommy Morrison

By Boxing News on October 6, 2018
Lennox Lewis vs. Tommy Morrison
Lewis was 27-1 coming in. Morrison was 45-2-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On October 7, 1995 at the Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, former WBC heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, from West Ham, England, fought former WBO heavyweight Tommy Morrison, from Gravette, Arkansas, for the IBC heavyweight title. Lewis was 27-1 coming in. Morrison was 45-2-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Lennox Lewis v Tommy Morrison Won TKO 6



Fighter's Info

  • Lennox Lewis

  • Tommy Morrison

Real Name Lennox Claudius Lewis
Origin West Ham, England
Date of Birth(Age) 1965.09.02 (53)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W41+L2+D1=44
Height 6 feet 5 inches
Trainer Emanuel Steward

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2003.06.21 Vitali Klitschko 32-1-0 W(TKO) 6/12
2002.06.08 Mike Tyson 49-3-0 W(KO) 8/12
2001.11.17 Hasim Rahman 35-2-0 W(KO) 4/12
2001.04.22 Hasim Rahman 34-2-0 L(KO) 5/12
2000.11.11 David Tua 37-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2000.07.15 Frans Botha 38-2-1 W(TKO) 2/12x3

