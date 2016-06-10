On October 7, 1995 at the Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, former WBC heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, from West Ham, England, fought former WBO heavyweight Tommy Morrison, from Gravette, Arkansas, for the IBC heavyweight title. Lewis was 27-1 coming in. Morrison was 45-2-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

