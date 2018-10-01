Their first meeting, on June 21, 2003, was memorable in the extreme. (sportsnet.ca)

Their first meeting, on June 21, 2003, at the Staples Center in LA for the WBC heavyweight title, was memorable in the extreme. It was a heavyweight fight unlike most heavyweight fights. The combatants were evenly matched in a deep division and both fighters were trying to win.

Lennox Lewis (44-2-1 at the time) was the reigning and defending champion. Vitali Klitschko (32-1) was the injury-prone challenger and a more complete fighter than his younger brother Wladimir.

Much has happened since that dramatic encounter 15 years ago. Klitschko immersed himself in politics and is currently Mayor of Kiev. Lennox has remained apolitical, but he’s a man whose heart is always in the right place.

The two men came face-to-face yesterday in Kiev during the opening ceremony of the 56th Convention of the World Boxing Council. Assuming Klitschko has more pressing concerns, the WBC, to dignify the interruption, anointed him “Eternal World Heavyweight Champion.”

“The fight, which millions of people around the world are still discussing, took place 15 years ago,” said Klitschko. “Today our ring is a stage, and we can comment on that fight.”

Klitschko graciously thanked Lewis for the opportunity to fight for the title when he did and did not mention that he thought he was robbed.

“Lennox has given me a chance to show that I am one of the strongest boxers in the world,” he said. “All boxing fans, commentators appreciated my skills. Today many people want to see the Klitschko-Lewis fight again, but sorry, unfortunately, this is no longer the case.”