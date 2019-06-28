Santa Cruz was undefeated at 30-0-1. Abner Mares was 29-1-1. (Suzanne Teresa/PBC)

On August 29, 2015, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, two-division champion Leo Santa Cruz, the punching machine from Rosemead, California, by way of Huetamo, Michoacán de Ocampo, Mexico, fought three-division champion Abner Mares, the tough as nails battler from Montebello, California, by way of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, for the WBA Super featherweight title. Santa Cruz was undefeated at 30-0-1 coming in. Mares was 29-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…