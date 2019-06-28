Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares

By Boxing News on June 28, 2019
Santa Cruz was undefeated at 30-0-1. Abner Mares was 29-1-1. (Suzanne Teresa/PBC)

On August 29, 2015, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, two-division champion Leo Santa Cruz, the punching machine from Rosemead, California, by way of Huetamo, Michoacán de Ocampo, Mexico, fought three-division champion Abner Mares, the tough as nails battler from Montebello, California, by way of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, for the WBA Super featherweight title. Santa Cruz was undefeated at 30-0-1 coming in. Mares was 29-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Santa Cruz vs Mares FULL FIGHT: August 29, 2015 - PBC on ESPN



Fighter's Info

  • Leo Santa Cruz

  • Abner Mares

Real Name Leodegario Santa Cruz
Origin Huetamo Michoac n de Ocampo Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1988.08.10 (31)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W30+L0+D1=31
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 69 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.02 Jose Cayetano 17-3-0 W(UD) 10/10
2015.01.17 Jesus Ruiz 33-5-5 W(TKO) 8/12
2014.09.13 Manuel Roman 17-2-3 W(TKO) 2/12
2014.03.08 Cristian Mijares 49-7-2 W(UD) 12/12
2013.12.14 Cesar Seda 25-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.08.24 Victor Terrazas 37-2-1 W(KO) 3/12

