The strong rumors after Jorge Linares beat Luke Campbell would be the unification that we were all excited about, against Mikey Garcia, was going to happen to begin 2018. Instead both fighters have announced bouts against subpar opposition.

Linares will defend his WBA Lightweight Title against Mercito Gesta on the 27th January. The Filipino has challenged for the title once before, losing a decision to Miguel Vazquez. This card will take place in California.

Also rumored to be taking place on the 27th January, this time in New York, will be Mikey Garcia against Omar Figueroa. He is unbeaten but has not fought below 140 lbs. since 2014. Formerly a WBC Lightweight Title you wonder if this means Garcia is heading up to 140 lbs. full-time.