Linares and Garcia’s next moves

By Cain Bradley on November 28, 2017
Linares and Garcia’s next moves
Linares will defend his WBA Lightweight Title against Mercito Gesta on the 27th January.

The strong rumors after Jorge Linares beat Luke Campbell would be the unification that we were all excited about…

The strong rumors after Jorge Linares beat Luke Campbell would be the unification that we were all excited about, against Mikey Garcia, was going to happen to begin 2018. Instead both fighters have announced bouts against subpar opposition.

Linares will defend his WBA Lightweight Title against Mercito Gesta on the 27th January. The Filipino has challenged for the title once before, losing a decision to Miguel Vazquez. This card will take place in California.

Also rumored to be taking place on the 27th January, this time in New York, will be Mikey Garcia against Omar Figueroa. He is unbeaten but has not fought below 140 lbs. since 2014. Formerly a WBC Lightweight Title you wonder if this means Garcia is heading up to 140 lbs. full-time.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: Jorge Linares Mikey Garcia Mercito Gesta miguel vazquez omar figueroa Luke Campbell cain bradley

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Jorge Linares

  • Mikey Garcia

Real Name Jorge Luis Linares Palencia
Origin Barinas Venezuela
Date of Birth(Age) 1985.08.22 (32)
Rated at Lightweight
W-L-D W39+L3+D0=42
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Sendai Tanaka

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.30 Kevin Mitchell 39-2-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2014.12.30 Javier Prieto 24-7-2 W(KO) 4/12
2014.08.16 Ira Terry 26-11-0 W(KO) 2/8
2014.03.08 Nihito Arakawa 24-3-1 W(UD) 10/10
2013.11.10 Francisco Contreras 21-3-0 W(KO) 1/10
2013.08.25 Berman Sanchez 26-5-3 W(TKO) 3/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record