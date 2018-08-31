Linares is returning to the ring for the first time since facing Vasyl Lomachenko in May.

On September 29, Jorge “El Nino de Oro” Linares (44-4, 27 KOs) will return to the ring to face Abner “Pin” Cotto (23-3, 12 KOs) in a 12-round, 140-pound contest. Linares, the former 135-pound world champion, is returning to the ring for the first time since facing fellow top pound-for-pound boxer Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko in May.

“I am coming back hungrier than ever to demonstrate to the world that I am still one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world,” said Linares.“I want those big fights and the world has not seen the best of me. With my new trainer and my team, we will demonstrate that I am more than capable in taking over this new super lightweight division against a notable opponent in Abner Cotto. This September 29, fans will see a determined Jorge Linares.”

Cotto hails from Caguas, Puerto Rico and has deep roots in boxing as one of the members of the legendary boxing family. Sporting a rich amateur background, participating in national championships and representing Puerto Rico in the Pan-American Games, the accolades he received translated into an impressive professional career where he triumphed over notable contenders. Cotto has been on a five-win streak since his devastating loss against Javier Fortuna and will be looking to reestablish himself as a worthy contender with a victory over Linares.

“I feel very excited for this new opportunity that this sport offers me,” said Cotto. “I’m immensely grateful to my team and my promoters for bringing my career back to the highest. This is a sport where I have fallen, but with the support of my family, my people and the commitment of my team, I have returned with much more desire to achieve the goal I have always dreamed of since I was 10 years old, which is to challenge for a world title. My promoter has placed all its trust in me, and I will work tirelessly to achieve the goals set. Thanks to all who made this great fight possible. Expect one full of emotion.”

“Jorge Linares is recognized as one of boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighters and demonstrated that in his long reign as lightweight champion,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “So, it’s perfect that he’s joining an illustrious list of headliners for this new Facebook partnership. Linares is a world-class fighter who has never been in a boring fight, and I know Abner Cotto will deliver a tough challenge in as he showcases his Puerto Rican boxing pedigree and relentless heart in the ring.”

