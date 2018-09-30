“At this point in my career, I want the big fights.” (Hogan Photos/Golden Boy Promotions)

Saturday night at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California, former three-division champion Jorge Linares (45-4, 28 KOs), “El Niño de Oro” from Tokyo, Japan, by way of Barinas, Venezuela, starched Abner Cotto (23-4, 12 KOs), from Caguas, Puerto Rico, at 1:31 of the third round.

Fighting out of the red corner in silver, black and white trunks, Linares, in his first fight since the loss to Lomachenko, and his first at lightweight, wasted no time in establishing his superiority.

Cotto, fighting out of the blue corner in black trunks with silver trim, had won five in a row. But he had never fought anyone the caliber of Linares. He lost the fight, but he won a medal for bravery under fire.

The fighters fought at a measured pace in round one, with Linares having the edge. That changed in the second. Cotto drew first blood with a cut to Linares’ right eye. But a big right hand dropped Cotto, a punch from which he never fully recovered.

Linares dropped Cotto a second time in round three. He made it to his feet, barely, and Linares resumed the demolition. Cotto grabbed onto Linares under a fusillade of punches and both men tumbled to the canvas. Cotto made it to his feet, but he was on Queer Street and the ref waved it off.

“I feel good, and I’m ready to fight the best at 140 pounds,” said Linares after the fight. “I’ve been hearing Mikey Garcia’s name, and he’s been hearing my name. Maybe we can have that fight next year. I came in very well prepared to fight the best in the division. I would also drop back down to 135 pounds to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko if we can make the rematch. At this point in my career, I want the big fights.”