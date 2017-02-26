Lionel Rose vs. Fighting Harada

By Boxing News on February 26, 2017
Lionel Rose vs. Fighting Harada
On February 27, 1968, at Nihon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan, WBC/WBA bantamweight champion Fighting Harada, from Tokyo, Japan, defended his title against Australian bantamweight champion Lionel Rose, from Warragul, Victoria, Australia. Harada was 50-3 coming in. Rose was 27-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Lionel Rose vs Fighting Harada (Colour) 27 Feb 1968 Tokyo, Japan



Fighter's Info

  • Lionel Rose

  • Fighting Harada

Real Name Lionel Edmund Rose
Origin Warragul, Victoria, Australia
Date of Birth(Age) 1948.06.21 (69)
Rated at Bantamweight
W-L-D W41+L11+D0=52
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Trainer Jack Rennie

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1976.12.18 Maurice Apeang 6-1-0 L(KO) 2/10
1976.08.28 Rafael Limon 26-8-0 L(TKO) 3/10
1975.11.13 Giuseppe Agate 13-14-2 W(TKO) 3/10
1975.10.08 Billy Moeller 27-9-3 L(PTS) 10/10
1975.08.29 Blakeney Matthews 40-12-5 L(PTS) 10/10
1975.06.30 Bomber Uchida 15-1-1 W(PTS) 10/10

