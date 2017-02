Lionel Rose vs. Fighting Harada

By Boxing News on February 26, 2017

On February 27, 1968, at Nihon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan, WBC/WBA bantamweight champion Fighting Harada, from Tokyo, Japan, defended his title against Australian bantamweight champion Lionel Rose, from Warragul, Victoria, Australia. Harada was 50-3 coming in. Rose was 27-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

