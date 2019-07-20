The ref saw something those of us at a distance did not and chose to wave off the fight.

On the Pacquiao-Thurman undercard, former IBF super lightweight champion Sergey Lipinets (16-1 12 KOs), from Woodland Hills, California, by way of Martuk, Kazakhstan, crushed southpaw Jayar Inson (18-3, 12 KOs), from Davao City, Philippines, a late replacement who took the fight on 36 hours notice, at 0:57 of round two.

Inson made the mistake of hooking with a hooker and Lipinets’s hook landed first and dropped the Filipino face-first to the canvas. Inson beat the count and answered in the affirmative when Jay Nady asked if he wanted to continue. But the referee saw something those of us at a distance did not and waved off the fight.