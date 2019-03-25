Lipinets dropped him as the 10th was drawing to a close. (Will Newton/Getty Images)

Sunday night at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, in a fight televised live on FS1 and FOX Deportes, Sergey Lipinets (15-1, 11 KOs), the former champion from Martuk, Kazakhstan, stopped Lamont Peterson (35-4-1, 17 KOs), the two-time champion from Washington, DC, at 2:59 of the 10th round of a scheduled 12.

Peterson thanked the crowd after the fight and promptly announced his retirement.

“It’s been a long career,” he said, “but today is the day. I’m thankful for the support. I love everyone here, and I’m always going to support this area, but I’m sure it’s time for me to hang it up. I couldn’t go out in a better way here at home. This will be the last time you see me in the ring.”

It was a back-and-forth battle that is in the running for Fight of the Year.

“It was back and forth and we were hitting each other with some good shots,” said Peterson. “It kind of just came out of nowhere at the end.”

Peterson dominated the early rounds. Lipinets took over in the sixth. He hurt Peterson with a left hook before dropping him as round 10 was drawing to a close.

Peterson’s corner threw in the towel.

“I feel great about the statement I made to the welterweight division,” Lipinets said. “I just fought an excellent fighter. This let me know where I’m at in the 147-pound weight class. You can see that I have no problem with the size. Peterson is an excellent fighter with unbelievable skills, and he’s showed me what I can really do.”