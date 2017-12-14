“I promise you this won’t be a snoozer. It’s going to be an action-packed fight for sure.”

On Saturday, February 10, IBF junior welterweight world champion Sergey Lipinets (13-0, 10 KOs) will defend his title against undefeated three-division world champion Mikey Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs). The event will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be broadcast live on Showtime.

With this bout, Garcia will be attempting to win a world title in his fourth division, and if he were to win, Garcia would be only the third boxer in modern history to win titles at 126, 130, 135, and 140 pounds. The other two fighters who have done it are Juan Manuel Marquez and Manny Pacquiao.

Also on the card, two-division world champion Rances Bathelemy will take on Kiryl Relikh in a rematch for the vacant WBA title, also at 140 pounds. This double-header sets the stage for a potential unification match at 140 pounds in the future.

Tickets will go on sale next week and will be available at Ticketmaster.com

“It is a dream to have the opportunity to become a four-division world champion,” Garcia said. “San Antonio has some of the greatest boxing fans in the country, including some key supporters of my Robert Garcia Boxing Academy family. Since my last fight, I have stayed in the gym. I can’t wait to give the fans in Texas and those watching at home on SHOWTIME another great performance.

“Getting the title is one thing, but keeping the title is a more difficult task,” said Lipinets. “I’m not about to give it away to anybody. No disrespect to Mikey Garcia or anybody else out there, but I’m keeping my title. Beating Mikey Garcia will put me in the elite of boxing where I believe I belong. I’m happy my team was able to put this great fight together. I can promise you this won’t be a snoozer. It’s going to be an action-packed fight for sure.’’