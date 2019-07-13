He failed whenever he moved up to world class competition. (Peter Byrne/Getty Images)

MTK Global Promotions put on a show in Liverpool, England featuring local hero, featherweight James “Jazza” Dickens (27-3) winning an impressive unanimous decision over rugged Australian Nathaniel May (21-2) over ten rounds. Dickens began the fight using movement and his slick southpaw style to outbox the forward-pressing May who was concentrating his attack in strong hooks to the Dickens’s body. In the fourth round, Dickens began standing his ground more and outworking May on the inside. The fifth round saw Dickens floor May with a short right hook and another knockdown was counted for Dickens in the sixth round although it appeared that May had slipped to the canvas. Dickens totally dominated the fight from the sixth round on, switching back and forth from moving and boxing to standing his ground and working inside. The final judges’ tallies were 97-92, 97-91, and 96-92 all for Dickens. Dickens has failed whenever he moved up to world class competition—most notably against Kid Galahad and Guillermo Rigondeaux—but looked good enough against the capable May to warrant another shot at the top of the division.

In the co-feature, middleweight contender Martin Murray (38-5-1) rebounded from an upset loss last year to Hassan N’Dam to dominate tough Portuguese journeyman Rue Manuel Pavanito (10-9) over ten rounds. Murray stalked Pavanito throughout, working behind a solid jab and landing solid combinations to the body and head when he got close. Pavanito was staggered by a straight right in the ninth round but recovered to last the distance with Murray winning by the referee’s score of 99-92. At 36 years old, Murray looks to have one more shot at a big fight still in him.

Former WBO lightweight champion Terry Flanagan (34-2) returned from losses to Regis Prograis and Maurice Hooker to stop Tanzania’s Jonas Segu (19-9-2) in the fifth round. The southpaw Flanagan dropped Segu in the first round when the Tanzanian walked into a straight left. Flanagan easily outboxed Segu in rounds two through four employing a stiff right jab and straight lefts. Segu appeared exhausted in his corner between rounds four and five and Flanagan promptly deposited him on the canvas with a flurry of punches in Segu’s corner where he was counted out.

Popular and talented female lightweight Tashia Jones (8-1) scored an easy fourth-round stoppage over scrappy but overmatched Bec Connolly (2-6). It looked like the fight would be over in the first round when Jones dropped Connolly twice with sweeping right hooks. Connolly made it through the round but Jones continued to outbox her, moving laterally and landing straight lefts at will. Jones doubled Connolly over with a left to the body in the fourth and the fight was promptly stopped.

In a six-round 140-pound contest, undefeated Ged Carroll (11-0) outboxed the game trial horse Jordan Ellison (11-23). The lanky Carroll was able to outbox Ellison and survived the occasional inside success of Ellison to win by the referee’s score of 58-56