By Robert Ecksel on May 29, 2018
Lomachenko Goes Under the Knife
Lomachenko’s orthopedic surgeon said he might be able to fight as early as December.

“I couldn’t use my right arm, throw my right hook,” Lomachenko said. “I was aware something was not right straight away…”

Tomorrow in Los Angeles, newly crowned WBC lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KOs), the dazzling southpaw from Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine, will undergo arthroscopic surgery on a torn labrum in the right shoulder he injured two weeks ago in the process of stopping reigning and defending champion Jorge Linares.

“I couldn’t use my right arm, throw my right hook,” Lomachenko told ESPN. “I was aware something was not right straight away.”

Famed orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache of the Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic, who has operated on Manny Pacquiao, Vitali Klitschko, and Andre Berto, will be doing the honors. If the surgery is successful, Lomachenko will be even more formidable, if such a thing is possible.

“There is clear evidence that he had a recent dislocation of the shoulder,” said ElAttrache, “and the most common injury that happens when there is a dislocation is a tear in the labrum. His is pretty extensive. A typical tear usually goes from about 2 o’clock if you’re looking at the face of a clock down to about 6 o’clock. His goes almost all the way around. I would say he has significant instability of his right shoulder.”

But ElAttrache is optimistic. He said Lomachenko might be able to resume training in October. He might be able to fight as early as December.

“None of these things are carved in stone,” he said. “The most important thing is to protect him and allow this to heal properly.”

