Lomachenko Outclasses Pedraza
The new unified champion wasn’t as dominant as in the past, but his mastery was impossible to ignore…
Saturday night at the Hulu Theater in New York’s Madison Square Garden, in a fight televised live on ESPN, WBA lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (12-1, 9 KOs), the southpaw savant from Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine, outclassed WBO lightweight champion Jose Pedraza (25-2, 12 KOs), from Caguas, Puerto Rico, over 12 tactical rounds to unify two of the 135-pound titles.
The final scores were 119-107 (Tom Schreck) and 117-109 twice (Steve Weisfeld and Joseph Pasquale).
Fighting out of the red corner in green and yellow trunks, the bout was Lomachenko’s first since shoulder surgery temporarily sidelined his career. The new unified champion wasn’t as dominant as in the past, but his skills are so elevated, no one moves like Lomachenko, that his mastery was impossible to ignore.
Pedraza, fighting out of the blue corner in black trunks with gold trim, is a classy boxer in his own right. He held his own against the consensus number one pound-for-pound fighter in the sport and while he may have come up short, Pedraza, to his credit and despite being dropped twice, finished the fight on his feet and not on his stool, unlike several of his predecessors.
“It was my dream to unify titles,” said Lomachenko after the fight. “It was my next goal. I can now focus on my next chapter…He’s a veteran. He did a very good job, and I respect Pedraza and his team.”
The respect is mutual, but how could it be otherwise?
“I am happy with my performance tonight,” said Pedraza. “I went 12 rounds with the best fighter in the world. I knew what we were going up against. I thought it was a close fight until the knockdowns. At the end of the day, I am proud of what I did.”
Koolz 02:07pm, 12/09/2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diuocxTZUe0&feature=youtu.be
Brook vs Zerafa.
Brook is that you?
Koolz 02:05pm, 12/09/2018
here we go!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibDoN7mo-WQ&feature=youtu.be
Navarrete vs Dogboe
Koolz 01:56pm, 12/09/2018
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6yn9ui
ads oh man are there ads.
Well this fight is a different Lomachenko. He fights a different way. I like the almost Wing Chung from Loma.
Still Always amazing to see the Legend even when he has an off night.
Kid Blast 11:59am, 12/09/2018
He seemed to wait fro the right opportunity to test his right hook and when it came , he unleashed it and wow, that was the end for Pedraza. I ready to conclude that it was still mending and then, BAM! he cuts loose. This guy is the nuts.
Oh yes, once again, Tim Bradley drove me to the mute button. With just two seconds into the fight he had ” Pedraza backing Loma up and dictating things” or some such drivel. This guy is terrible, Get him and Stephen Smith out of there pronto.
Lucas McCain 07:21am, 12/09/2018
A pleasure to read a boxing account that leaves a good taste in the mouth—skill, mutual respect, a sense of historical importance, and no self-recriminations or lurking accusations.