Saturday night at New York’s Madison Square Garden, two-division champion Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KOs), the sensational southpaw from Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine, stopped reigning and defending WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares, (44-4, 27 KOs), “El Niño de Oro” from Tokyo, Japan, by way of Barinas, Venezuela, at 2:08 of round 10.
At the time of the stoppage it was anyone’s fight. One judge had it 86-84 for Lomachenko. One judge had it 86-84 for Linares. One judge had it even, 85-85.
Fighting out of the blue corner in blue trunks with yellow trim, Lomachenko made history tonight as the first fighter to win a world title in three weight divisions in only his 12th fight.
Linares, fighting out of the red corner in black and gold trunks, dropped Lomachenko in round six, but he was fighting one of the all-time greats and more than held his own before a body shot ended it.
Unlike Lomachenko’s last four challengers, Nicholas Walters, Jason Sosa, Miguel Marriaga and Guillermo Rigondeaux, all of whom quit in frustration at their inadequacy, Linares was determined to go out on his shield and his wish was granted.
“Linares is a great champion,” said Lomachenko after the bout, “and the fight was good for the fans and everybody. It was a great fight.”
Ten Count Toronto 07:59pm, 05/12/2018
I must object to Jason Sosa being lumped with the other “quitters” when in fact the scenario was completely different. Sosa never asked out of the fight nor stopped trying to compete - the corner wisely stopped the fight because Sosa just didn’t have the means to credibly compete or protect himself despite trying his best round after round and eating more punishment than the other 3 opponents combined. Getting pulled out of a fight in which you can do nothing but serve as a target that refuses to go down s not the same as quitting and the corner is given the authority to stop the fight specifically to address those situations.
Linares certainly put up a valiant effort, rebounding for discouragement of the 4th & 5th to score that knockdown in the 6th and then enduring Lomachenko’s rally in the 8th with his own best round in the 9th before the sudden ending in the 10th.
Other than the complete absence of infighting, the bout had a pleasing display of hand and foot skills.
Lucas McCain 06:35pm, 05/12/2018
Camera angle wasn’t the best as Linares rose, but he looked like a rag doll, not ready to continue despite his interview complaint after. He was lucky it was stopped. But a good night for both guys nevertheless.
It was funny how Teddy is being quarantined from the other guys. He needs to see his doctor about his diet though. He’s getting up into Tony Galento territory. Not good for the heart or the arteries.