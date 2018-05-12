We’re unaccustomed to seeing such excellence in the ring at the same time. (CBS Sports)

Saturday night at New York’s Madison Square Garden, two-division champion Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KOs), the sensational southpaw from Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine, stopped reigning and defending WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares, (44-4, 27 KOs), “El Niño de Oro” from Tokyo, Japan, by way of Barinas, Venezuela, at 2:08 of round 10.

At the time of the stoppage it was anyone’s fight. One judge had it 86-84 for Lomachenko. One judge had it 86-84 for Linares. One judge had it even, 85-85.

Fighting out of the blue corner in blue trunks with yellow trim, Lomachenko made history tonight as the first fighter to win a world title in three weight divisions in only his 12th fight.

Linares, fighting out of the red corner in black and gold trunks, dropped Lomachenko in round six, but he was fighting one of the all-time greats and more than held his own before a body shot ended it.

Unlike Lomachenko’s last four challengers, Nicholas Walters, Jason Sosa, Miguel Marriaga and Guillermo Rigondeaux, all of whom quit in frustration at their inadequacy, Linares was determined to go out on his shield and his wish was granted.

“Linares is a great champion,” said Lomachenko after the bout, “and the fight was good for the fans and everybody. It was a great fight.”