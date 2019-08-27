“I think he's the very best out there at the minute but that's exactly where I want to be.”

This Saturday night at The O2 in London, in a fight streamed live in the US on ESPN+, Vasiliy Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KOs), the WBA/WBO lightweight world champion from Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine, will defend his titles against Luke Campbell (20-2, 16 KOs), the WBC #1 ranked contender from Hull, Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

The vacant WBC lightweight title is also at stake.

Both fighters are southpaws. Both fighters are former Olympians. Lomachenko won gold medals in 2008 and 2012 at featherweight, while Campbell won gold in 2012 while campaigning at bantamweight.

When Lomachenko turned pro in 2013 he was fully formed as a singular talent, having gone a reported 396-1as an amateur. Despite losing his second fight by split decision to rough-and-tumble Orlando Salido in 2014, three months later he outpointed then-undefeated Gary Russell Jr. to win his first world title, at featherweight, before going on to win both a super featherweight and his first lightweight title in record time.

“I’m the fastest three-weight world champion,” said Lomachenko, “so I do everything for legacy.

“It’s one of my goals and dream to put my name in boxing history.”

That’s already a done deal, but Lomachenko is 31, the same age as Campbell, and we’d be wise to savor his skills while there’s still time.

“I have trained since I am four years old,” he told BBC Sport. “Always, something has to end. I want to hunt, I want to fish every day. Now I can’t do this as I train every day. My motivation, my goal, is four titles [at lightweight]. After, I don’t know what happens.”

Luke Campbell is no pushover. He’s taller than Lomachenko. He has a longer reach. He has also been fighting lightweight for the length of his pro career. And while he has power, having stopped the majority of the men he has faced, he knows what he is up against this weekend.

“In the back of my mind I’m just thinking, ‘I’m going to hit you hard and I’m going to hurt you,’” Campbell told the Daily Mail. “That’s all I’m thinking.”

“I’ve always thought from turning pro about the possibility of a fight between us both and here it is. I’ve always thought about it and I’ve got it.

“He’s ranked number one pound-for-pound for a reason. I think he’s the very best out there at the minute but that’s exactly where I want to be.

“Everybody on the outside would see it as a massive upset but for us on the inside, who know what we have gone through, it wouldn’t be an upset to us.

“‘Don’t be shocked when I beat him.”

Also on the card, WBC flyweight champion Charlie Edwards (15-1, 6 KOs) will defend his title against hard-hitting Julio Cesar Martinez (14-1, 11 KOs). There will be a heavyweight slugfest between Hughie Fury (23-2, 13 KOs) and former world champion Alexander Povetkin (34-2, 24 KOs).

The ESPN+ live stream will begin at 1PM ET/10AM PT.