"People know you if you say something wrong, if you are talkative. I do not fight for fame."

“My father explained to me” that “money can end tomorrow, but with history they will not forget you…”

The phrase pound-for-pound was coined to honor the great Sugar Ray Robinson in the 1940s. He was considered, then and now, the greatest fighter to ever enter the ring. Others have laid claim to that title, some before it existed and many others since that time. But there was only one Sugar Ray, even though exceptionalism in the square circle has never disappeared.

One of the truly exceptional fighters in our time is the current WBA lightweight champion and consensus number one pound-for-pound fighter, Vasiliy Lomachenko, the mercurial southpaw from Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine. With a December 8 fight at the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City looming against Jose Pedraza after an absence due to injury, talk of his pound-for-pound status has resumed, and with the resurgence of boxing, he has some competition for that honorific

Talking with ESPN Deportes, as per BoxingScene.com, Lomachenko said, “People know you if you say something wrong, if you are talkative, but I do not fight for fame, for me the most important thing is to put my name in history.”

History is what we’re talking about and determining one’s place in a centuries-old art is an iffy business in the best of times.

“My father explained to me,” continued Lomachenko, that “money can end tomorrow, but with history they will not forget you. That’s why, for me, boxing is a sport and not a business.”

That old-school thinking runs contrary to these times, where Mammon is king and to think otherwise can be demoralizing. But it’s a refreshing change from the norm, no matter how prevalent that norm, no matter how reassuring, no matter how fleeting and/or shallow.

Ticking off his top five pound-for-pound fighters of his era, Lomachenko said, “For me Mikey [Garcia] is the fifth best in the world, Anthony Joshua is fourth, Oleksandr Usyk is third, Canelo is the second and Terence Crawford is the first.”

That’s not a bad list as lists of that sort go, but there’s a fighter of note who failed to make the cut and who Loma gracefully noted.

“Of course, without me being on the list because they already know my place.”