London Calling

By Robert Ecksel on July 5, 2018
London Calling
Anthony Joshua will defend his titles on September 22 of this year and April 13, 2019.

Sky Sports reports that the September date will be against WBC champ Deontay Wilder or WBA mandatory Alexander Povetkin…

Anthony Joshua won’t be fighting in the United States anytime soon. The IBF/WBA/WBO/IBO heavyweight champion’s next two fights will be at London’s Wembley Stadium, where the signature performance of his career took place against former champion Wladimir Klitschko.

According to his promoter, Joshua will defend his titles on September 22 of this year and April 13, 2019. Sky Sports reports that the September date will be against either WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder or WBA mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin.

“I am returning to Wembley after two mega fights in Cardiff,” said Joshua. “I want to thank the supporters from Wales and Great Britain and also the people of London for patiently awaiting my return.”

Depending on who he fights, it will have been worth the wait.

“Being north London born and raised it is in my blood. The opportunity to fight in such an iconic stadium is normally a once in career opportunity, so to be fighting there again is amazing.”

To be fighting there again, against Deontay Wilder, no less, will make it more amazing still.

Tags: anthony joshua Deontay Wilder Alexander Povetkin Wladimir Klitschko Robert Ecksel

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Kid Blast 05:07pm, 07/05/2018

    Wilder needs AJ far more than the other way around. Therefore, why take a risk when you can pack UK Arenas with 75-90 thousand rabid fans?

Fighter's Info

  • Anthony Joshua

  • Deontay Wilder

Real Name Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua
Origin Watford Hertfordshire United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1989.10.15 (29)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W13+L0+D0=13
Height 6 feet 6 inches
Reach 82 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.30 Kevin Johnson 29-6-1 W(TKO) 2/10
2015.05.09 Raphael Zumbano Love 36-10-1 W(TKO) 2/8
2015.04.04 Jason Gavern 26-19-4 W(KO) 3/8
2014.11.22 Michael Sprott 39-22-0 W(TKO) 1/10
2014.10.11 Denis Bakhtov 38-9-0 W(TKO) 2/10
2014.09.13 Konstantin Airich 26-13-2 W(TKO) 3/8

