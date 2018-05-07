Anthony Joshua will defend his titles on September 22 of this year and April 13, 2019.

Sky Sports reports that the September date will be against WBC champ Deontay Wilder or WBA mandatory Alexander Povetkin…

Anthony Joshua won’t be fighting in the United States anytime soon. The IBF/WBA/WBO/IBO heavyweight champion’s next two fights will be at London’s Wembley Stadium, where the signature performance of his career took place against former champion Wladimir Klitschko.

According to his promoter, Joshua will defend his titles on September 22 of this year and April 13, 2019. Sky Sports reports that the September date will be against either WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder or WBA mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin.

“I am returning to Wembley after two mega fights in Cardiff,” said Joshua. “I want to thank the supporters from Wales and Great Britain and also the people of London for patiently awaiting my return.”

Depending on who he fights, it will have been worth the wait.

“Being north London born and raised it is in my blood. The opportunity to fight in such an iconic stadium is normally a once in career opportunity, so to be fighting there again is amazing.”

To be fighting there again, against Deontay Wilder, no less, will make it more amazing still.