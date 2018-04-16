Two male weight classes will be dropped and two female weight classes will be added.

Two years ago, not long after the Rio Olympics, I looked ahead to what the 2020 British boxing squad would look like [1]. Almost two years later the squad is beginning to take shape. Some potential boxers have moved on to the professional ranks whilst others have consolidated their positions with strong international performances. Most recently, came the Commonwealth Games. In 2014, seven British boxers went on to represent at the Olympics so it should be a good indicator. It was announced that there will be changes to the Olympic boxing programme, with two male weight classes to be dropped and add two female weight classes [2]. Unaware of what the changes will be, I will use the current set up.

Men’s Light Flyweight: This has been all about one man. Galal Yafai was the representative at Rio 2016 and choosing not to turn professional, he has held onto that position with a vice grip. He was a Silver medalist at the European Championships but lost to eventual bronze medalist Yurberjen Martinez at the World Championships. He probably needs to improve for a medal, but he would be considered by most as top ten boxer in the weight. He recently also won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Aqeel Ahmed of Scotland has shown a good level of ability but Yafai comfortably out pointed him at the World Championships. He established himself as the British number two when winning the Three Nations in 2017, beating Ashley Williams. Ashley Williams won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games but has not reached that level of form since. To reach the Three Nations final he beat Kieran McDonald, the double National Elite Champion. Connor Butler was runner-up last year and the number one seed in the tournament this year. Joe Maphosa, Sunny Edwards and Harvey Horn have all chosen to go professional.

It is pretty clear that Yafai is the boxer in pole position for the Olympic spot. In the original article, I feted the possibility of him following his brothers to the professional ranks. It remains a possibility before 2020, especially after the Commonwealth Games gold but you would expect him to look towards the Games as his big chance to get a good deal. Behind him the order seems pretty clear cut thanks to the Three Nations which saw Ahmed come out as the number two.

2020 GB Olympian: Galal Yafai

Men’s Flyweight: Muhammad Ali was the representative at the 2016 Olympics and someone I considered strong favourite to double up having only just turned 2020 at the last Olympics. That has been thrown into doubt with a drug ban for the substance trenbolone. He will not be able to compete again until May 2019, despite his assertion that he would definitely not be trying to put weight on before a fight by taking a steroid. Because of the hazy nature of the failure, I expect he will get a second chance with GB. Niall Farrell was the World Championship competitor but has moved up to Bantamweight. Reece McFadden of Scotland is rated next by Boxing News despite a defeat in the Three Nations to Blane Hyland. McFadden has since gone on to medal at the Commonwealth Games. Hyland was the losing finalist in the National Elite Championships last year and is the number one seed this year. The number two seed is Muzzy Fuyana, from Middlesborough, who lost in the GB Championships to Matthew McHale. McHale has since become the Scottish Elite Champion at Bantamweight. The other name to consider could be Will Cawley, who was the National Elite Championship in his first season as a senior and has since competed in the WSB. Jack Bateson would have been another contender but moved up to Bantamweight and then turned professional. This was also the path taken by Louis Lynn.

Muhammad Ali should still be favourite, although it is perhaps less likely given the failure. With McHale and Farrell likely staying at Bantamweight, the race behind Ali will likely be between Cawley, McFadden and Hyland. McFadden is in the driver’s seat considering greater international experience but Hyland does have a win over him and the two could find themselves competing in intense sparring sessions to establish themselves as the number two.

2020 GB Olympian: Muhammad Ali

Women’s Flyweight: Lisa Whiteside has been the bride of British female boxing for so long, waiting behind Nicola Adams. She is a seven-time elite national champion and has notable international experience including a Silver at the World Championships and is the 2018 Commonwealth Games Champion. However, by the time 2020 arrives, she will be 35 and possibly declining. She will be hoping to stop a group on hungry young guns taking her spot. Ebonie Jones is a decorated junior boxer who won the 2017 Elite National Championship at Bantamweight and recently the Under 22 European Championships. She will look to make the Flyweight limit in the National Elites. It is a loaded competiton. She takes on Jade Ashmore in round one, another former standout as a junior. The number one seed is Ivy Jane Smith, another talented junior. She recently won silver at the Youth World Women’s Championship at the end of 2017 and in her few senior appearances has looked sensational. Carly Skelly has impressed in close defeats to Lisa Whiteside but has looked to move up to Bantamweight for the 2018 National Elite Championship. Lyndsey Holloway has boxed at 49kg and 51kg and is a very talented Welsh boxer who defeated Jade Ashmore at the Three Nations.

Lisa Whiteside would be the choice if the Olympics were today. Unfortunately given the respective ages, you would expect some decline from her whilst the younger boxers continue to improve. Ebonie Jones is the standout Bantamweight boxer and if that weight gets included in the Olympics, she will almost definitely go to Tokyo. If she has to battle at Flyweight, Ivy Jane Smith would be my favourite. Both have boxed for times at Heart of Portsmouth which makes it an intriguing clash but I edge to the super movement of Ivy. Out of Lisa and Ivy, the edge is definitely with Lisa at the moment and I think she can just hold on, with Ivy becoming a likely contender for the 2024 Olympics. The outside contender could be Holloway

2020 GB Olympian: Lisa Whiteside

Men’s Bantamweight: Peter McGrail is the British standout here and one of the best medal prospects. He was mentioned as a seriously good boxer in the last version of this article when I referenced a Robeisy Ramirez quote suggesting he was better than Qais Ashfaq. He has since won the European Championship and medalled at the World Championships before winning the Commonwealth Games. Joshua John and Kyle Morrison are the best Welsh representatives but seem to lose against the best British boxers. Shabaz Masoud was brilliant last season, boxing superbly after a four year break. Another contender could come from the National Elites which seem very open this year. Bradley Strand, Liam Davies, Jeff Neesham are seeded whilst Lewis Coley and Lewis Southgate are looking to make noise up in the senior ranks. Two contenders have moved up from the Flyweight division. Ismail Khan has always been a strong contender whilst Niall Farrell was the British Flyweight who went to the World Championships. He is an impressive boxer and has competed internationally. Lee McGregor and Jack Hiller have gone professional.

It is really tough to see past McGrail. He has solidified himself not only in this spot but also as a potential medalist for GB. Behind him, Niall Farrell is the clear cut number two and it gets a bit murkier after that.

2020 GB Olympian: Peter McGrail

Men’s Lightweight: At the turn of 2018, the favourite for this spot would have been Callum French. The Birtley southpaw competed in the World Championships, only losing a split decision to Iuri Shestak. A surprise defeat in the Commonwealth Games has perhaps changed that though. Welshman Micky McDonagh was arguably more impressive with his brilliant defensive movement, winning a bronze medal. He also has a win in the Three Nations and GB Championships. It was another Birtley boxer; Tom Hodgson who won the National Elites. This year promises to be intriguing as young guns Mark Chamberlain, Charles Frankham and Akash Tuquir are all entered. They take on runner up from last year Callum Thompson. Jake Clarke missed out on qualification for the Elites but has boxed for England before and his unorthodox style is still bringing him success. Adam Cope and Mason Smith have both turned professional.

I think the team comes down to three men. Callum French is probably still the favourite, with Micky McDonagh hot on his heels. The wildcard could be if one of the young senior boxers wins the Elite Championships this season. I would lean towards Frankham and he could then establish himself as a serious threat at amateur level. Instead I think McDonagh can just edge the other two out.

2020 GB Olympian: Micky McDonagh

Women’s Lightweight: Talk about loaded. This is still an absolute minefield. Britain was represented by Paige Murney at the Commonwealth Games and she won gold, having moved down from Light-Welterweight. Sandy Ryan has moved up, which suggests she can no longer make Lightweight. She was upset in the National Elites last year by Shona Whitwell, who went on to win the tournament and then the Three Nations. She beat Louise Orton in the final and the St Mary’s boxer is another operating at a top level. She enters this Elite Championships as the number one seed but faces a tough task with Shanice James, Shannon Courtenay and Hannah Robinson entered. Charlene Jones is the standout Welsh boxer and could also be a contender for the place. Amy Broadhurst is another outsider. She has been a dominant boxer in Ireland for years and recently won gold at the European Under 22s. She can compete for either country but the funding means that it could be more viable for her to box for England. Ellie Scotney is another contender if she moves up from 57kg.

Shona Whitwell is a classy boxer who I am a huge fan of. Her and Ellie Scotney are both full of quality and I could see them battling for the spot. Paige Murney looks like the favourite after her Commonwealth exploits. What could be intriguing here is the introduction of new weight classes for the Olympics. If 57kg or 64kg gets introduced, it could change the landscape of this division. Because of that, I believe the most likely outcome is Shona Whitwell representing GB.

2020 GB Olympian: Shona Whitwell

Men’s Light Welterweight: Pat McCormack was the 2016 representative and the current favourite is Luke McCormack. He won the bronze at the Commonwealth Games and has boxed internationally for a few years. Also with good international experience is Conor Loftus who looked very impressive when beating Martin McDonagh in the GB Championships. Dalton Smith is a younger boxer who looks a natural. He may have the highest ceiling of anyone in the weight and has looked good in the World Series of Boxing. Alfie Price, Sam Maxwell and Martin McDonagh have all gone onto turn professional. William Edwards and Robbie McKenchie competed at the Commonwealth Games for Wales and Scotland respectively but neither really impressed. Elliot Whale won his second London Title recently and is a young prospect but this will almost surely come too soon for him.

The three English boxers are likely to battle between themselves. Luke McCormack and Conor Loftus both had cases to feel unlucky on not making the 2016 Olympics and will be determined to not miss out again. Smith may have another chance to make it but if he can remain injury free, he should get the chance to at least challenge the other two. It is hard to pick against McCormack, but I feel that Dalton Smith will at least make it an argument.

2020 GB Olympian: Luke McCormack

Men’s Welterweight: Pat McCormack moved up to Welterweight following the Olympics and for me is probably Britain’s best medal chance at the Olympics. He is a master operator, very sharp with incredible timing and accuracy. He lost a tight decision to the World Championships, to the eventual world champion, who has since gone Pro. Behind him are some impressive boxers, including two club mates. Cyrus Pattinson quite often boxes for England, whilst Joe Laws is slightly lower ranked but is a very capable fighter. The past two Elite National Champions are Mo Harris Akbar and Carl Fail. Both are young men who have looked nothing but impressive. William Le Poullain and Steve Newns both competed at the Commonwealth Games but neither man shone.

Pat McCormack is the diamond of British boxing and I struggle to see anyway he does not compete at the Olympics. If he got injured, I think Akbar and Fail would have an immense battle where I slightly lean towards Akbar.

2020 GB Olympian: Pat McCormack

Men’s Middleweight: Ben Whittaker is the double National Elite Champion and was considered the front runner for this spot. However, in the Commonwealth Games he was eliminated by the Scottish representative John Docherty. Docherty has split victories with Jordan Reynolds in the previous two GB Championships. These three men are the strong favourites to be considered for the spot. Kyran Jones went to the Commonwealth Games, representing Wales whilst Lewis Richardson has competed valiantly against the top boys in the weight. Dan Woledge, Ryszard Lewicki and Jack Stringer would be considered outsiders at this point but are all capable. Willy Hutchinson and Zac Chielli have gone professional.

The win from Docherty over Whittaker makes this really interesting. He also got his win over Reynolds, the last time they fought which suggests they he is improving. Because of that result, I almost have to pick him although I do think Whittaker is a superb operator.

GB 2020 Olympian: John Docherty

Women’s Middleweight: Like many of her decorated fellow Olympians, Savannah Marshall chose to turn professional after Rio, leaving a gap. Natasha Gale has stepped into the void, but struggled and lost early at the Commonwealth Games. She has wins over her closest rivals in Roseanna Cox and Elena Narozanski. Lauren Price may be the favourite having added to her 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medal with a 2018 gold medal.

Just because she won gold in a field which included British rival Natasha Gale, Price has to be favourite. She is also only 23, so should steadily improve before the games where she will hope to be a factor.

GB 2020 Olympian: Lauren Price

Men’s Light Heavyweight: This is a weight where England are probably weakest. George Crotty is the Elite National Champion after defeating England representative Tom Whittaker Hart in the final. The tough southpaw does have a good win over Scottish Sean Lazzerini in the Three Nations. Lazzerini was favoured at the Commonwealth Games but lost a split decision to an Australian boxer. The eventual winner was young Welshman, Sammy Lee who was seen as a good prospect. Boris Crighton is another potential contender along with Englishmen Harry Woods and Pat Allen Cripps.

This should come down to a battle between three men. Crotty has shown his mettle with brilliant wins over Whittaker Hart and Lazzerini. Lazzerini remains a contender, considering it was only a split decision defeat and his young age. Sammy Lee has barely any inexperience as a senior at only nineteen years old and is already the Commonwealth Champion. He has to be favourite given the strong form of this victory.

2020 GB Olympian: Sammy Lee

Men’s Heavyweight: This category looked very open if Lawrence Okolie turned professional but it has come to be dominated by the English. Cheavon Clarke is double Elite National Champion and has represented GB well, including a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games. He beat Scott Forrest by decision in the quarter final, which gives him the upper hand for Tokyo. Natty Ngwenya took the GB Championships and the Three Nations in 2018 but is only the number two seed for the Elite Championships this year. Lewis Williams, who lost to him in the GB Championships is the number one seed. Viddal Riley is a young prospect who could involve himself. Kody Davies and Greg Bridet have turned professional.

The victory for Cheavon Clarke over Scott Forrest could well seal the spot at the Olympics for him. The two may have to clash again but it is a very good start. The winner of this years elites, likely Natty Ngwenya or Lewis Williams, will have to go some, but can consider themselves to be third contenders.

2020 GB Olympian: Cheavon Clarke

Men’s Super Heavyweight: Frazer Clarke has really made this spot his own and looks likely to medal at Rio 2016. He waited patiently behind Joe Joyce and looks to be a high class boxer with power. Josh Quailey, Daniel Dubois and Alex Dickinson have all turned professional. Solomon Dacres is the man who has dominated the domestic scene and recently won on his WSB debut against a highly rated opponent. Hosea Stewart won the GB Championships and National Elite Championships recently is also on the British radar. This year the major clash at the National Elites should come between Courtney Bennett and Chez Niheli.

Frazer Clarke is one of the strongest favourites to make the British team. Unless injury strikes you do not see a way for him to be surpassed. Solomon Dacres also looks to have nailed down the number two spot but that will not be enough for Tokyo.

2020 GB Olympian: Frazer Clarke

