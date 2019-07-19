The fight with Nakatani was the first where we’ve seen Lopez truly challenged. (Top Rank)

“Horrible,” Lopez said about his performance after the fight. “He was tall. From now on we’re only fighting guys my height…”

In the main event, a 12-round IBF world lightweight title eliminator, Teofimo Lopez (14-0, 11 KOs) fought Masayoshi Nakatani (18-1, 12 KOs). Lopez has gotten a lot of shine as of late and he’s been vocal about wanting to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko in the near future.

As it turned out, this fight with Nakatani was the first fight where we’ve seen Lopez truly challenged.

In the early rounds particularly, Lopez struggled with Nakatani’s significant height and reach advantages. Lopez often misjudged the distance and loaded up on his favorite punch, the left hook; Nakatani saw it coming and usually simply moved backwards to avoid it.

Nakatani made it clear from the beginning he was here to win, not just to be Lopez’s opponent. He utilized his range well, and despite keeping his lead hand low and not moving his head much, he frustrated Lopez throughout by either making him miss or taking Lopez’s shots and coming right back with his own.

To his credit, Lopez made adjustments as the rounds went on. Still, they weren’t dramatic adjustments and he showed fundamental flaws in his technique like misjudging range, not utilizing a good jab, leaving his lead hand too low, and being too predictable with his punch selection.

With those sorts of flaws, there’s no doubt Lopez is not yet ready for Lomachenko. Not to mention the IBF world champion Richard Commey, who—should he catch Lopez with a clean right hand the way Nakatani often did tonight—might stop Lopez.

Many of the rounds were relatively close, but in the end, I had Lopez winning, albeit narrowly. I wouldn’t have been mad at a draw or even a close Nakatani win.

The scorecards were absurd: 118-110 twice and 119-109, all for Lopez. The right fighter won, but as is so often the case, the judges seemed to be watching something else.

About Lomachenko, Lopez said he “absolutely” still wants to face the elite fighter at 135.

This fight should have been a learning experience for Lopez, shining a light on the areas he needs to focus on and improve. Instead, Lopez made it about his opponent’s height rather than examining what he could do differently. And if he never fights another tall boxer again (which, of course, is subjective…how tall is too tall?), what will his legacy be like? How skilled is a fighter if he has to put a physical limitation on who he faces during his career? It was a disappointing response from a young fighter who has shown a lot of promise.

On another unfortunate note, ESPN analyst Andre Ward mentioned after the bout that Teofimo Lopez Sr., the head coach for his son, said the N-word in the corner. I agree that this type of language has no business anywhere, including in boxing. It was disappointing and offensive behavior.

In the co-feature, heavy hitters Maxim Dadashev (13-1, 11 KOs) and Subriel Matias (14-0, 14 KOs) faced off in a 12-round IBF world junior welterweight title eliminator bout. The winner would become the mandatory for the winner of current IBF world champion Josh Taylor vs. Regis Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series tournament final.

Matias won the first round, landing more clean punches on Dadashev and seemed to be on his way to fighting his fight. But in the next few rounds, Dadashev employed the smart strategy of sticking and moving, continually turning Matias to keep him from setting. Dadashev simply had the better footwork and used it to prevent Matias from getting off many punches at all, much less any serious power punches.

But Dadashev was moving constantly, using up a lot of energy.

In the middle rounds onward, Dadashev slowed down and Matias came on, landing more shots than the Russian fighter. Matias’ pressure and shots landed were wearing Dadashev down. The other key was Matias went to the body early and often, and continued it throughout the bout. He helped wear the more mobile Dadashev down.

By the championship rounds, Dadashev looked done. He was throwing arm punches. He looked exhausted. He began taking flush shots upstairs, and it was clear every shot from Matias hurt. Dadashev took a punch upstairs at the very end of the round and was reeling.

Dadashev’s trainer Buddy McGirt wisely called it after the 11th. It was a good call. Just because a fighter can finish a fight doesn’t mean he should.

After the fight, McGirt said, “One punch can change a man’s life. I’d rather he be mad at me for a day or two than be mad at me for the rest of his life.”

Later, ESPN cameras showed Dadashev weakened and unable to walk by himself. He began vomiting and doctors loaded him onto a gurney en route to the hospital. ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna later reported that Dadashev had lost consciousness en route to the hospital and he would be going into surgery shortly to relieve the swelling on his brain.

Boxing.com sends our prayers to Dadashev and his family. We hope he recovers fully.

