This was perhaps the best version of Cruz we’ve seen, at least this consistently. (PBC)

On Saturday night, Premier Boxing Champions presented a tripleheader from Don Haskins Convention Center in El Paso, Texas. In the main event, welterweights Josesito Lopez (36-7, 19 KOs) and Miguel Cruz (17-1, 11 KOs) faced off in a ten-rounder. Lopez has fought some of the best in the world, including Victor Ortiz, Jessie Vargas, Andre Berto, and Marcos Maidana. He’s won some and lost some, but he’s always shown a ton of heart and always gives it his all. He’s recently started working with superb trainer Robert Garcia.

Cruz, on the other hand, is a 27-year-old contender with a lot less pro experience than Lopez. He’s a big puncher and has a very good amateur background: he was on the Puerto Rican national team in 2009 and 2012. Ahead of this fight with Josesito, he declared he was intending to stop the more experienced fighter, though he was prepared for it to go the distance.

From the start, Lopez established his rhythm and a high activity level. He boxed well and moved continuously to throw Cruz’s offense off. As Jermell Charlo, who was on commentary, stated, it was clear from the beginning that Robert Garcia is doing great work with Lopez—this was perhaps the best version of Lopez we’ve seen, at least this consistently.

In round three, Lopez hurt Cruz, who fell back into the ropes. Josesito went to town, throwing a lot of punches and not letting the young Puerto Rican off the hook. While Cruz didn’t hold as perhaps he should have, he survived, and showed some good blocking defense. It worked—he survived the round despite taking some solid clean punches.

Lopez did a wonderful job of toying with distance. He often made Cruz miss his one-twos, and kept him guessing with his near constant movement. Cruz struggled to time Lopez and seemed tentative about throwing with Josesito.

In round five, the referee, Rafael Ramos, took a point from Cruz for a low blow. While he had warned Cruz earlier for a slightly low blow (it wasn’t egregious), the fifth round blow was actually not low at all. In the replay it was clear to see: the shot landed right on the belt line. Since Lopez’s navel wasn’t visible, that means the trunks were too high and therefore a belt line shot is not low.

In the sixth, another low blow was called on Cruz and the referee deducted a second point from Cruz. This one was a little bit low, just below the belt line, but not egregious. In my view, there was no reason to take two points in this situation. It seemed that the referee was far too casual about deducting points, not seeming to realize or care that he was inserting himself unnecessarily and helping to change the trajectory of a fight where Cruz was already down on the cards. After the second point deduction, he helped dig a hole for Cruz that was very difficult to get out of.

As the rounds continued, Lopez continued his solid work rate, though it declined in the middle rounds. He worked Cruz’s body well and in the eighth round, it showed. Cruz appeared to react poorly to punches aimed downstairs, and seemed desperate to block those shots as best he could, opening up his defense upstairs as he did so. He seemed gun-shy.

But Cruz’s power stayed with him late. In the final round, he landed a few clean shots on Lopez that visibly hurt the California fighter. But it was too little too late, with final scorecards reading two of 99-89 and one of 98-90.

“All the welterweights better watch out,” Josesito said after the contest. “I’ll go back to my main man Al Haymon and see what he can make happen.” He stated he’s ready to fight for a title shot after this win.

Robert Garcia should be praised for the work he’s done with Lopez. He has helped Josesito learn tactics that helped him win this fight in tremendous fashion, and being in the Garcia gym likely enabled Lopez to spar (or at least learn from) pound-for-pound great Mikey Garcia. It seems to be just what Lopez needed to revitalize his career.

Cruz still has a bright future ahead of him. If he can develop more experience against solid fighters, particularly those who utilize movement and rhythm to good effect so that he can improve in those areas, he’ll no doubt go far. Lopez was perhaps just too much too soon for the fighter who has only been a pro for five and a half years.

The second bout of the evening was Anthony Dirrell (32-1-1, 24 KOs) vs. Abraham Han (26-4-1, 16 KOs). Han is a local fighter so he had the crowd in his corner. On the FOX broadcast prior to the fights, the commentators revealed prior to the fights that in yesterday’s fighter meetings, 33-year-old Dirrell stated that 2018 would be his last year in the sport due to a variety of injuries.

In the first round, Han used lots of head movement to keep Dirrell guessing. After a bit, though, Dirrell landed a straight right hand upstairs straight away. Not long afterward, Han landed a short left hook on Dirrell that didn’t seem to faze the Flint, Michigan native. Dirrell landed a few more right hands upstairs, and then at the end of the round, he landed a power shot that looked like it hit around Han’s ear. The Texas fighter’s legs wobbled and he went down.

At the end of round four, the fighters got tangled up and toppled to the canvas as the bell rang signaling the end of the round. Han seemed to taunt Dirrell from the canvas, and Dirrell’s temper flared. He climbed on top of Han and the two traded a couple of blows, MMA-style, before referee Laurence Cole was able to pull Anthony off of Han. Dirrell’s corner had gotten in the ring, but thankfully the referee didn’t stop the fight or do anything silly. He just gave the fighters a stern talking-to and allowed the contest to continue, which I thought was the right choice.

In the next round, Dirrell switched to southpaw for a while. He seemed to slow down a bit in that round, but still took it on my card. In six, though, Han was a bit more active and Anthony seemed to take the round off. It was the first round I gave to Han.

Also in the sixth, Han’s sister, Jennifer (not only a professional boxer but a world champion herself) was yelling instruction to her brother. PBC’s Jordan Hardy revealed to the audience that she was telling her brother, “Keep moving! He’s getting tired!” In the middle of the action, Dirrell paused and yelled back to Jennifer, “I’m not tired!”

In seven, Han seemed to fade noticeably and Dirrell came back on. The remainder of the ten rounds went on the same way, with Dirrell landing a lot of clean shots while Han showed his heart and made a strong effort, but came up short on my card (as well as the cards of the fighters on commentary, Robert Guerrero and Jermell Charlo).

In the end, the judges scored it 100-89 and the other two had it 99-90 for Anthony Dirrell. They were refreshingly good scorecards considering they were in Han’s hometown. I had the feeling Dirrell could have possibly stopped Han if he’d pushed it a bit more, but on the other hand one has to wonder if the injuries Anthony mentioned in reference to retirement might be playing a part and prevented him from pushing harder.

In the opening fight on the card, featherweights Jorge Lara (29-1, 20 KOs) and Claudio Marrero (23-2, 17 KOs) faced one another in a 10-round contest. Lara was the slight favorite, being undefeated, while Marrero lost by knockout in his very last fight last September. The fellow southpaws came out swinging for the fences right away, but the undefeated Lara’s defense was more open and he paid for it very quickly. Marrero landed a short, straight left hand square in Lara’s face and the latter went down heavily. He tried to get up but fell over, his equilibrium gone. The referee waved it off.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate