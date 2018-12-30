Lost?
I couldn’t think straight for an hour or so. Did I like boxing really? Was any sport worth losing your mind for?
For once, Sugar Ray Leonard never knew what hit him. Over many glorious years he had kept the boxing world spellbound with his skills. Now, sadly, a young man from the UK (with a spuriously sculptured beard straight out of the 1980s Norwegian Porn scene) has reduced Sugar to a gullible fool, too welcoming and too kind to realize he has been tricked into wishing happy birthday to a photo shopped image of Britain’s worst ever serial killer. The exchange between Leonard and the Twitter baiter is a hideous reminder that any good you did in your life is worth jack shit to many. Sad times when a boxing great is wishing happy birthday to a picture of Harold Shipman (218 confirmed murders). It’s not a new joke, or even a really good one, but it sure sits out there in the internet ether like a tolling bell, reminding us that once-great boxers aren’t all known for their quick thinking, or knowledge base. The whole thing saddened me a great deal.
Mock, less ye be mocked. So I’m told. Poor Sugar Ray. If the cosmos is a just and forgiving place (which I’m banking on, because I haven’t bought an engagement ring yet…as promised…) then Sugar Ray will have his day again and Jay Edwards—Twitter baiter & Liverpool FC fan—will feel the karmic smack of one of Leonard’s straight right hands. Got me thinking, though. Old boxers don’t all go away into retirement in glory. And they should.
Mike Tyson, Chris Eubank, Frank Bruno, shit…..name ‘em. Ex-pros are tough human beings who laid it all on the line. Some even snorted up so many real lines that they found themselves buying tigers and building moats around their monumentally damaged psyches. But all of them deserve at least some respect. They got in there. You didn’t. It’s easy to mock Chris Eubank for becoming a Sheriff in some shithole town where the sound of fat raindrops is secondary to the clattering sound of teeth falling from blackened mouths, but he did great things back when boxing was free on TV. It means that if I saw him approaching my car with his weapon drawn I’d give up with a smile. Okay?
I’m moved to write this thing because the Leonard twitter scene coincides with a chance meeting I had yesterday with an old acquaintance of mine. He is an ex-pro. He doesn’t move so well now. His face is contorted and his brain is so addled that giving him a brutal pasting on Twitter would be easier than having your breast groped at a Republican Party fundraiser. Last time I saw him he was full of life, working hard in construction. Now he shuffles and his speech is hard to understand. He remembered me from somewhere, though I think if I’d have pressed him he wouldn’t have been able to pin it down. Despite the fact I saw him regularly for a good five years back in the day, I was a stranger. “Man…..are you okay?” I asked him.
“Yeah….I’ll get back on top…err…do you have any cash? Just a short loaner. Errr…Buddy.”
Jan Swart 07:36pm, 12/30/2018
@tlig Thanks for the comment (Cape Town, South Africa here). The Chris Watts police investigation / interrogation was one of the most thoroughly recorded ever (it’s all on YouTube, from the first visit to the family home/ crime scene to the sentencing in court). Watching the story unfold is quite the trip and shows how police investigations can and should be conducted. It will also leave you drained and despairing at the depth of human cunning and calousness.
Erect On Demand 06:11pm, 12/30/2018
@Koolz-You are the cats pajamas when it comes to commenters on Boxing.com!
Koolz 01:43pm, 12/30/2018
There are three ways in Martial Arts. (when I think about it I really just like the Fourth Way now) as in the fourth way something I do now.
There is the Fakir(Mind over body) The ability to control the body functions with the mind, beyond what a normal body can do.
The Monk(Devotion) The devotion to your craft, your day, yourself, your beliefs.
The Yogi(Spirit) The way of going beyond normal consciousness raising your psyche, your connection to the cosmos, the earth, etc. Opening the Higher Mind.
All these are part of Martial Arts. To learn these you need to become student at a temple and you may learn.
Boxing is missing these. Though I suspect people like Naoya Inoue must know much in his training. Bushido after all. I did study Musashi back in the day.
One thing that society forgets is Use Limitation that is No Limitation.
Koolz 01:32pm, 12/30/2018
Decided to read your article. Even though I am crashing it with boxing there is a lot of merit to it.
When you have so many things then you have so many things to worry about.
Tons of Cars, Houses, Items, Women, etc all take energy. All your energy is worry about your things. That’s a lot of wasted energy.
When you have tons of money and make tons of money that doesn’t mean a fulfilled life. Life is about living for your passions what you like to do and what you are passionate about.
Sports is not a Fulfilled life it’s only half a life as you need to retire at middle age. This is an illusion though of energy. Age; lack of speed, power, will, all is BS!
But in Sports The mind is not taught only the body.
In Sports you can be as dumb as a rock and make millions be famous and be used to push some agenda. All the while you can’t even spell, write, think well. But damn! can you do Sports that’s what matters!
Fighting should be the art of hitting and not hitting, or as I learned the art of stopping someone’s attack. No need for you to be aggressive towards someone you can just use their own energy against them.
The Quiet Mind doesn’t not act out in violence to do violence.
Erect On Demand 01:20pm, 12/30/2018
Koolz 01:19pm, 12/30/2018
Inoues are never going to fight each other. There are levels and the Bantam weights are not at Monsters level and his younger brother is no where near his level.
Koolz 12:27pm, 12/30/2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_k6XKZZlVok
Ito vs Chuprakov
Koolz 11:54am, 12/30/2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=VvaDsfZtWl0
Inoue vs Chitpattana
Mau-Mauing The Flak Catchers 10:15am, 12/30/2018
don from prov 09:23am, 12/30/2018
Just want to say that this was a very well written and powerful article—
What a close! Admiration for your work, Mr. Thomsett—
And for the questions you are asking yourself.
thrashem 09:07am, 12/30/2018
Boxers/fighters are not known for their brains. Gerry Cooney (Great White dope,brain of a 7 year old boy), Mike Tyson (Don King thug,brain of a 14 year old boy)... they did what they did to make money. When their career is over, hopefully they knew how to save money. If not, no one gives a shit!
Scrambled brains they were born with and to the top. Then they fall back from whence they came. Sad, but they hold a spot in the annals of boxing.
tlig 08:58am, 12/30/2018
@Jan Swart you couldn’t be more right - I have literally never heard of Chris Watts. Would have to google him/her after posting this (I live in the UK btw). And yes, making a link between Leonard not knowing who Harold Shipman was and being brain damaged from boxing is a joke at best. Sometimes these writers can’t find the motivation to write but go ahead anyway. This is one such time.
Jan Swart 08:16am, 12/30/2018
What the article doesn’t mention, is that Harold Shipman has been dead for many years, having committed suicide in prison. The fact that SRL did not know or recognize the name is a non-story. I’m sure that the mention of Chris Watts, for example, would mean nothing to most Europeans, despite him being a despicable POS who dominated the news (at least as far as court reporting is concerned) in the US between August and November THIS YEAR.
Mau-Mauing The Flak Catchers 07:42am, 12/30/2018
Mau-Mauing The Flak Catchers 07:16am, 12/30/2018
There is a video on YouTube where Floyd and a friend pull into a Las Vegas McDonald’s drive through and place an order. The guy working the drive through window doesn’t even recognize Floyd or pretends he doesn’t. Believe me when I see this. Floyd, minus his entourage, could walk into a lot of places right here in America and go unrecognized. He is only a big deal in the boxing world.