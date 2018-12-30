He wanders around a solid gold indoor pool with that exact same expression on his face.

For once, Sugar Ray Leonard never knew what hit him. Over many glorious years he had kept the boxing world spellbound with his skills. Now, sadly, a young man from the UK (with a spuriously sculptured beard straight out of the 1980s Norwegian Porn scene) has reduced Sugar to a gullible fool, too welcoming and too kind to realize he has been tricked into wishing happy birthday to a photo shopped image of Britain’s worst ever serial killer. The exchange between Leonard and the Twitter baiter is a hideous reminder that any good you did in your life is worth jack shit to many. Sad times when a boxing great is wishing happy birthday to a picture of Harold Shipman (218 confirmed murders). It’s not a new joke, or even a really good one, but it sure sits out there in the internet ether like a tolling bell, reminding us that once-great boxers aren’t all known for their quick thinking, or knowledge base. The whole thing saddened me a great deal.

Mock, less ye be mocked. So I’m told. Poor Sugar Ray. If the cosmos is a just and forgiving place (which I’m banking on, because I haven’t bought an engagement ring yet…as promised…) then Sugar Ray will have his day again and Jay Edwards—Twitter baiter & Liverpool FC fan—will feel the karmic smack of one of Leonard’s straight right hands. Got me thinking, though. Old boxers don’t all go away into retirement in glory. And they should.

Mike Tyson, Chris Eubank, Frank Bruno, shit…..name ‘em. Ex-pros are tough human beings who laid it all on the line. Some even snorted up so many real lines that they found themselves buying tigers and building moats around their monumentally damaged psyches. But all of them deserve at least some respect. They got in there. You didn’t. It’s easy to mock Chris Eubank for becoming a Sheriff in some shithole town where the sound of fat raindrops is secondary to the clattering sound of teeth falling from blackened mouths, but he did great things back when boxing was free on TV. It means that if I saw him approaching my car with his weapon drawn I’d give up with a smile. Okay?

I’m moved to write this thing because the Leonard twitter scene coincides with a chance meeting I had yesterday with an old acquaintance of mine. He is an ex-pro. He doesn’t move so well now. His face is contorted and his brain is so addled that giving him a brutal pasting on Twitter would be easier than having your breast groped at a Republican Party fundraiser. Last time I saw him he was full of life, working hard in construction. Now he shuffles and his speech is hard to understand. He remembered me from somewhere, though I think if I’d have pressed him he wouldn’t have been able to pin it down. Despite the fact I saw him regularly for a good five years back in the day, I was a stranger. “Man…..are you okay?” I asked him.

“Yeah….I’ll get back on top…err…do you have any cash? Just a short loaner. Errr…Buddy.”

After we had finished talking I got into my car and drove home. I couldn’t think straight for an hour or so. Did I like boxing really? Was any sport worth losing your mind for? My old friend was wandering aimlessly, bottom of the ex-boxing pile while, at the other end, Instagram showed me yesterday that Floyd Mayweather wanders around a solid gold indoor pool with that exact same expression on his face: lost.