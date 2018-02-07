Louis Lynn debut

By Cain Bradley on February 7, 2018
Louis Lynn debut
He will make his debut on the Whyte-Browne undercard. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images Europe)

Lynn won the Elite Championships in 2017 and then was dominant in winning a decision at the GB Championships…

Another impressive amateur has turned over. Louie Lynn will make his debut under Eddie Hearn on the Dillian Whyte vs. Lucas Browne undercard. He won the Elite Championships in 2017 and then was dominant in winning a decision at the GB Championships later in the year.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: louis lynn Eddie Hearn dillian whyte lucas browne elite championships gb championships cain bradley

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record