He will make his debut on the Whyte-Browne undercard. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images Europe)

Another impressive amateur has turned over. Louie Lynn will make his debut under Eddie Hearn on the Dillian Whyte vs. Lucas Browne undercard. He won the Elite Championships in 2017 and then was dominant in winning a decision at the GB Championships later in the year.