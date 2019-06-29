Attou’s corner threw the towel at the 1:19 mark of round four. (Esther Lin/Showtime)

HOUSTON, Texas—In the second of three bouts televised on the Showtime network, Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin ran circles around and through Zakaria Attou in a WBC world super welterweight championship eliminator en route to a fourth round stoppage win. From the first round onward, the advantage held was clear.

Early on in the second, Lubin (21-1, 16 KO’s) scored with quickly thrown jabs and power shots. Moments later, he had his Parisian opponent on the ropes. Two rounds were easily in the bag for the Orlando, Florida native. Erickson connected with a solid body shot just as the third began and the difference in class was becoming more and more evident. A few seconds later, Attou (29-7-2, 7 KO’s) winced in pain as he stared at his right biceps muscle. His corner was able to massage it out to some extent. Just moments into the fourth, he looked like he was in questionable shape to continue. Although he bounced on his feet and tried to evade Lubin, it would be to no avail.

Erickson went on the attack as he pinned Zakaria into the ropes and fired away. Referee Jon Schorle looked closely as Attou wasn’t able to answer the onslaught thrown at him when he positioned himself low. Just as one would assume he was about to stop the contest, Lubin floored Attou and nearly put him through the ropes. The Frenchman beat the count, only to have his corner throw the towel at the 1:19 mark of round four.

“I feel like I just came ready and that I was just a few steps ahead,” said the victorious Lubin. “Even from the weigh-in yesterday, I knew I was a few steps ahead.” In regards to where he goes from here, he replied, “My next bout won’t be for a title, but I definitely want to get in there with a top ten guy like Austin Trout or Terrell Gausha.”