Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, in a fight streamed live on Showtime Championship Boxing’s YouTube channel, 23-year-old Erickson Lubin (20-1, 15 KOs), from Orlando, Florida, stopped 40-year-old Ishe Smith (29-11, 12 KOs), from Las Vegas, Nevada, after dropping him three times in round one and once in the third.

Smith’s corner threw in the towel at the end of round three.

Lubin said he’d be the first man to stop the former IBF super welterweight champion and he was as good as his word. He averaged 54.3 punches per round to 18.7 for Smith, whose balance is shot and punch resistance nil, in addition to his having lost 6 of his last 10 fights dating back to 2013.