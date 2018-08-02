Matthysse retired three weeks after losing to Pacquiao. (Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)

Former WBA welterweight champion Lucas “La Maquina” Matthysse (39-5, 36 KOs), the 35-year-old knockout artist from Trelew, Chubut, Argentina, announced his retirement today, three weeks after losing his title to a resurgent Manny Pacquiao.

“Today I decided to hang up my gloves,” he said on Instagram. “Another stage of my life is here… Proud to have remained at the top level for 10 years where I fought the world’s best boxers.”

Matthysse fought everyone and never embarrassed himself. He’ll be gone and he’ll be missed, but he won’t be forgotten.