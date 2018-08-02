Lucas Matthysse Retires

By Robert Ecksel on August 2, 2018
Lucas Matthysse Retires
Matthysse retired three weeks after losing to Pacquiao. (Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)

Matthysse fought everyone and never embarrassed himself. He’ll be gone and he’ll be missed, but he won’t be forgotten…

Former WBA welterweight champion Lucas “La Maquina”  Matthysse (39-5, 36 KOs), the 35-year-old knockout artist from Trelew, Chubut, Argentina, announced his retirement today, three weeks after losing his title to a resurgent Manny Pacquiao.

“Today I decided to hang up my gloves,” he said on Instagram. “Another stage of my life is here… Proud to have remained at the top level for 10 years where I fought the world’s best boxers.”

Matthysse fought everyone and never embarrassed himself. He’ll be gone and he’ll be missed, but he won’t be forgotten.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: Lucas Matthysse Manny Pacquiao Robert Ecksel

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Lucas Matthysse

  • Manny Pacquiao

Origin Trelew Chubut Argentina
Date of Birth(Age) 1982.09.27 (36)
Rated at
W-L-D W37+L3+D0=41
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Luis Dionisio Barrera

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.18 Ruslan Provodnikov 24-3-0 W(MD) 12/12
2014.09.06 Roberto Ortiz 31-0-1 W(KO) 2/12
2014.04.26 John Molina Jr 27-3-0 W(KO) 11/12
2013.09.14 Danny Garcia 26-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2013.05.18 Lamont Peterson 31-1-1 W(TKO) 3/12
2013.01.26 Mike Dallas Jr 19-2-1 W(KO) 1/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record