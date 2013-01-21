On October 24, 2008 at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, IBF super middleweight champion Lucian Bute, from Pechea, Romania, fought the first of two fights against Librado Andrade, from Jesus del Monte, Guanajuato, Mexico. Bute was undefeated at 22-0, Andrande was 27-1, and the fight was as exciting as it was controversial…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment