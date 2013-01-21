Lucian Bute vs. Librado Andrade
By Boxing News on October 23, 2018
Bute was 22-0, Andrande was 27-1, and the fight was as exciting as it was controversial.
On October 24, 2008 at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, IBF super middleweight champion Lucian Bute, from Pechea, Romania, fought the first of two fights against Librado Andrade, from Jesus del Monte, Guanajuato, Mexico. Bute was undefeated at 22-0, Andrande was 27-1, and the fight was as exciting as it was controversial…
PromoOcodes 03:30am, 01/12/2018
The ref cost Andrade the tittle. On the off chance that you observe deliberately, after cycle 6 the ref watches out for Bute’s condition, each time he gets powerless the ref gives him favorable position to slowly inhale and proceed. Furthermore, c’mon that was a full thump out, Andrade was 10 feet away
didier 09:31am, 10/24/2016
Fucking baldheaded refereecunt
Fightfan78 06:26am, 04/27/2016
Lots of controversy around this fight, especially the ref’s behaviour with that final count. But over 10 rounds Bute had turned in a great performance and Andrade spent most of the evening absorbing punches, so I reckon Bute had already earned the win. Plus in the November 2009 rematch Bute answered thoroughly outboxed Andrade for a fourth-round KO. Nice review of Bute’s career here http://www.premierboxingchampions.com/lucian-bute
AMQP 09:05pm, 01/21/2013
