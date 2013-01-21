Lucian Bute vs. Librado Andrade

By Boxing News on October 23, 2018
Lucian Bute vs. Librado Andrade
Bute was 22-0, Andrande was 27-1, and the fight was as exciting as it was controversial.

On October 24, 2008 at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, IBF super middleweight champion Lucian Bute, from Pechea, Romania, fought the first of two fights against Librado Andrade, from Jesus del Monte, Guanajuato, Mexico. Bute was undefeated at 22-0, Andrande was 27-1, and the fight was as exciting as it was controversial…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Lucian Bute vs Librado Andrade - 1/4



Lucian Bute vs Librado Andrade - 2/4



Lucian Bute vs Librado Andrade - 3/4



Lucian Bute vs Librado Andrade - 4/4



Tags: Lucian Bute Librado Andrade October 24th 2008 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. PromoOcodes 03:30am, 01/12/2018

    The ref cost Andrade the tittle. On the off chance that you observe deliberately, after cycle 6 the ref watches out for Bute’s condition, each time he gets powerless the ref gives him favorable position to slowly inhale and proceed. Furthermore, c’mon that was a full thump out, Andrade was 10 feet away

  2. didier 09:31am, 10/24/2016

    Fucking baldheaded refereecunt

  3. Fightfan78 06:26am, 04/27/2016

    Lots of controversy around this fight, especially the ref’s behaviour with that final count. But over 10 rounds Bute had turned in a great performance and Andrade spent most of the evening absorbing punches, so I reckon Bute had already earned the win. Plus in the November 2009 rematch Bute answered thoroughly outboxed Andrade for a fourth-round KO. Nice review of Bute’s career here http://www.premierboxingchampions.com/lucian-bute

  4. AMQP 09:05pm, 01/21/2013

    The ref cost Andrade the tittle. If you watch carefully, after round 6 the ref keeps and eye on Bute’s condition, every time he gets weak the ref gives him advantage to take a breath and continue. And c’mon that was a full knock out, Andrade was 10 feet away!

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Lucian Bute

  • Librado Andrade

Origin Pechea Romania
Date of Birth(Age) 1980.02.28 (38)
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W32+L2+D0=34
Height 6 feet 2 inches
Reach 72 inches
Trainer Stephane Larouche

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.08.15 Andrea Di Luisa 17-2-0 W(TKO) 4/10
2014.01.18 Jean Pascal 28-2-1 L(UD) 12/12
2012.11.03 Denis Grachev 12-0-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.05.26 Carl Froch 28-2-0 L(TKO) 5/12
2011.11.05 Glen Johnson 51-15-2 W(UD) 12/12
2011.07.09 Jean Paul Mendy 29-0-1 W(KO) 4/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record