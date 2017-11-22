Manny has grown tired of politics—and who can blame him? (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)

“I feel dismayed, discouraged,” he told The Philippine Star. “I want to let go because I’m not used to politicking…”

“The passion for destruction is also a creative passion.”—Mikhail Bakunin

Manny Pacquiao has done it all. He is only 38 years old, but he’s already scaled one mountaintop and the sky is not the limit.

His achievements in the ring are what interest us most, but as that door closes, inevitably, inexorably, a less compelling door has opened.

But Manny, an eight-division champion and in the Philippine senate since 2016, has already grown tired of politics—and who can blame him?

“I feel dismayed, discouraged,” he told The Philippine Star this week. “I want to let go because I’m not used to politicking.”

Pacquiao isn’t the letting go type. He has proved that in 68 fights over the course of 22 years. But in boxing, you more or less see what you get. Politics is somewhat less transparent.

“I discovered that in politics, you wouldn’t know what’s real or not,” Manny said. “People have many faces.”

Being two-faced was an accepted norm. Now it’s the more faces the better.

“What’s important is someone who’s true and sincere and truly feels for the poor,” he continued. “The rich know the country’s problems but they can’t really feel the plight of the poor. It’s different if you really feel their problems.”

Feeling their problems is like feeling their pain and we overdosed on that deflection long ago. But politics is Manny’s job. One day the presidency may be his. With boxing winding down, he needs to think ahead.

“I think it’s a good time for him to retire right now,” Manny’s trainer, Freddie Roach, told Fighthype.com. “I kind of wish Manny Pacquiao would follow Cotto’s lead and retire also. Being a professional boxer and a senator at the same time is very difficult. He still wants a couple of more fights. He’s doing a good job as a senator right now, but not as a boxer.”

Pacquiao has spoken with his wife. He has turned to prayer. Hopefully his God is as merciful as his wife and trainer.