Manny Pacquiao’s still got the goods. His domination of Adrien Broner reestablished his marquee value. He is someone people will pay to watch fight.

According to Yahoo Sports, the final pay-per-view tally for those who tuned in Saturday night is close 400,000. It’s not like the good old days, like the 4.6 million pay-per-views buys for Manny’s fight with Floyd Mayweather in 2015, but it’s more than respectable considering the opponent, and 25 percent higher than Manny’s previous pay-per-view fight.

Manny and Mayweather spoke about a rematch in September at a night club in Japan. Nothing was finalized.

Since the first fight was a letdown, those huge numbers won’t be duplicated. But Pacquiao has drawing power. And Mayweather—he’s got the Midas touch.

The rematch is a natural.