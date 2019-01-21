The Filipino icon ran through all his greatest hits. (Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

Back in 1996, punk rock icons, The Sex Pistols, reunited after 20 years of acrimony to embark on the six-month Filthy Lucre world tour. Much to the dismay of my “purist” punk rock friends, I happily stood in line to get my tickets.

And while The Sex Pistols were THERE at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago (except the RIP’d Sid Vicious, of course), THE Sex Pistols weren’t.

Johnny Rotten was fierce and on-point, the band was tight, and all their greatest hits were played, sounding just like the records and with all the snarls in the right place. It was a damn fine show and everyone left happy. But, still, these weren’t the Sex Pistols anymore. This was a good, proficient band coloring by numbers, recreating the once-in-a lifetime magic that happened a lifetime ago.

This was the same feeling I got after Manny Pacquiao beat Adrien Broner this past Saturday via one-sided unanimous decision.

The Filipino icon ran through all his greatest hits—kneeling in the corner pre-fight for prayer, exhibiting his trademark extreme southpaw, herky-jerky ring style, even pounding his gloves together in “let’s fight” defiance—but this wasn’t THE Manny Pacquiao.

At 40 years of age and after 23 years in the sport, we would’ve been stupid to expect a prime-level Pacquiao walking through Broner. Obviously, we’ll never see a prime Manny again. And this version we saw at the MGM Grand on Saturday was by no means “bad”—and certainly not bad in the “he must retire” narrative knucklehead boxing writers created as a coping mechanism after their beloved Pacquiao was beaten by villainous Floyd Mayweather in 2015.

Against the 29-year-old Broner, Manny was smart, professional, and able to get the most of his abilities while utilizing the least amount of energy. He was not the buzzsaw of days gone by, whose will to win and raw energy—along with a hard-to-handle style—overwhelmed opposition. Instead, he was simply a savvy veteran fighter doing what he had to do to get by his opponent. One has to wonder what kind of mangled mess he’d have left of Broner if he was in 2006 or 2008 form and mindset.

Pacquiao proved with this performance (and his dismantling of Lucas Matthysse in July) that he is still a world class welterweight, no worse than no. 6 in the world and, given styles matchups, capable of competing with or flat-out beating anyone in the division on any given night.

And, along with this world class confirmation comes the already-acknowledged fact that the Manny Pacquiao name is still worth big money. With a reported base purse of $10 million for the Broner bout that could grow as high as $20 million after his cut of PPV revenue and foreign TV money gets tallied up, Pacquiao can still stake his claim as the biggest draw in the American fight scene, behind Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and the ghost of Floyd Mayweather.

If the effort to manufacture demand for a big-money Mayweather rematch fails, the second most lucrative option for Manny is as a fall guy/torch-passer for new PBC stablemate superstars-in-the-making like Errol Spence or Keith Thurman. Former promoter Bob Arum could never get Manny to bite on risking a torch pass to Terence Crawford, but maybe Al Haymon, with enough upfront money and a dangling of Mayweather as a carrot on a stick, can talk him into it.

There’s still big intrigue in the future of Manny Pacquiao, but it’s not about “what’s next” anymore as much as it’s about “where this ends” as everyone with a fighter to peddle in the 140-147 weight range looks to cash in on the cash cow before he goes away for good.

Back in 1996, at the Aragon Ballroom, The Sex Pistols finished a solid set with a roaring rendition of their signature “Anarchy in the UK.” I left the auditorium happy and in the mood to pop in “Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols.” But it was nothing more than the momentary bliss of nostalgia. I knew the “real” Sex Pistols were not there that night and they were never really coming back, no matter how many reunion tours they did. And if I wanted to be truly honest with myself, my money would’ve been better spent supporting the struggling bands creating new music and creating magic in the present tense.

Similarly, at the MGM Grand last Saturday, we saw Manny Pacquiao in name only and while he beat Broner easily and did so with class, it was more of a nostalgia show than a real prizefight. Although it was within the realm of possibility that Broner could marshal his forces and come up with the best performance of his life on the biggest stage of his career, he really wasn’t meant to win.

This show was about the greatest hits of Manny Pacquiao and the business of using his name to grab at even more filthy lucre down the road. And there’s nothing horribly wrong with that. It would just be nice to see a big ticket fight these days that lived fully in the present tense and didn’t have to rely on a hefty dose of nostalgia to sell.