“I'm very excited about this new chapter in my career. I'm looking forward to a fresh start.”

“My team will work closely with Al Haymon for the remainder of my career to deliver the most anticipated fights with the top PBC fighters…”

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs) has signed an exclusive agreement with manager and advisor Al Haymon. The partnership will see Pacquiao and Haymon coordinating on the remainder of the illustrious fighter’s career. The WBA welterweight “regular” titleholder will have his first title defense appear on the Premier Boxing Champions series.

MP Promotions, Pacquiao’s promotional company, will promote all of his bouts under this new agreement. In addition, MP Promotions will feature some of the best fighters from Asia to the United States to appear on the PBC shows.

“I’m very excited about this new chapter in my career and I’m looking forward to a fresh start. I’m reinvigorated by the prospects of bringing up new fighters under the MP Promotions banner,’’ said Pacquiao. “My team will work closely with Al Haymon for the remainder of my career to deliver the most anticipated fights with the top PBC fighters. Those are the fights the fans want to see and the ones I want to have to close out my career.’‘

Pacquiao will make his ring return early next year. The to-be-announced bout will be co-promoted by MP Promotions and TGB Promotions.

Pacquiao has served two terms as a congressman in his home country of the Philippines, and was elected to a Senate seat in May 2016. In boxing, Pacquiao’s résumé includes victories over legendary fighters like Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley, and Juan Manuel Marquez.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate