Manny Pacquiao and Erik Morales fought s memorable trilogy in the years 2005-2006. In their first bout on March 19, 2005, Morales defeated Pacquiao with a UD12. Their rematch eight months later enabled Pacquiao to even the score with a TKO in round 10. The Pacquiao-Morales rubber match on Nov. 18, 2006, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas was short, sweet, and to the point. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a thing of beauty…