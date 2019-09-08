Manny Pacquiao vs. Erik Morales III

By Boxing News on September 8, 2019
The rubber match was short and sweet. It wasn't pretty, but it was a thing of beauty.

Manny Pacquiao and Erik Morales fought s memorable trilogy in the years 2005-2006. In their first bout on March 19, 2005, Morales defeated Pacquiao with a UD12. Their rematch eight months later enabled Pacquiao to even the score with a TKO in round 10. The Pacquiao-Morales rubber match on Nov. 18, 2006, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas was short, sweet, and to the point. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a thing of beauty…

Manny Pacquiao vs Erik Morales 3 ( Full fight-HD )



Fighter's Info

  • Manny Pacquiao

  • Erik Morales

Real Name Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao
Origin Kibawe Bukidnon Philippines
Date of Birth(Age) 1978.12.17 (41)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W57+L6+D2=65
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Freddie Roach

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.02 Floyd Mayweather Jr 47-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2014.11.23 Chris Algieri 20-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.04.12 Timothy Bradley Jr 31-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.11.24 Brandon Rios 31-1-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.12.08 Juan Manuel Marquez 54-6-1 L(KO) 6/12
2012.06.09 Timothy Bradley Jr 28-0-0 L(SD) 12/12

